Murder warrant issued after man gunned down in Medical District, police say

Memphis Police have named a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Medical District.

The shooting happened March 27 in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Police found a man lying in front of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead, MPD said.

An investigation revealed Anfernee Sherrod, 29, as a suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sherrod for First Degree Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, MPD said.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

