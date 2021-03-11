Murder warrant issued for Texas officer in fatal shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A murder warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of a Texas police officer involved in shooting an unarmed drug suspect.

Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor is accused in the warrant of murder in the April 24 shooting death of Michael Ramos.

Taylor, who wasn’t immediately in custody, has been on leave from the Austin Police Department since the shooting and has not faced a disciplinary hearing.

At the time of the shooting, Police Chief Brian Manley said officers were investigating reports of people in a car, including an armed man, doing drugs when they encountered Ramos in an apartment complex parking lot in southeast Austin.

Manley said officers went to an apartment complex parking lot. Ramos got out of the car with his hands up and his shirt raised as if to show he had no gun in his waistband, but then ignored officers’ orders to remain outside the car and was shot first with a beanbag. When Ramos got back into the car and started to drive away, Taylor shot him with a rifle.

A search of the car failed to turn up a gun, police said later. The entire episode was captured on police video.

Black and Hispanic community activists reacted to the shooting with outrage, protest demonstrations and calls for Manley to resign. Demonstrators in Austin invoked Ramos’ name when they took to the streets to protest the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler called the shooting “disturbing” after viewing a video captured by a bystander. Adler said Ramos did not appear to pose a threat to police.

At the time of the incident, Taylor had been with the department for five years.

Last August, the Austin City Council voted to cut the department’s budget by one-third, sparking a severe backlash by Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative state officials.

Last month, Manley announced his retirement after 30 years with the department.

Recommended Stories

  • One killed as police clash with students protesting over fees at S.Africa's Wits university

    One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg, police and a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the university up to 150,000 rand ($9,850) in fees still be allowed to register for the new academic year. The cost of university education, prohibitive for many Black students, has become a symbol of the inequalities that endure in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

  • Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

    Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to "terrorists" in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq. Iraq suffers from chronic mismanagement, corruption and a steady level of violence often linked to rivalry between Iran and the United States in the region 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Francis has said in the past that weapons manufacturers and traffickers would have to answer to God one day.

  • 'Marinating in disinformation,' Black community fights COVID vaccine lies on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

    The Black community is fighting conspiracy theories and lies about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook and Twitter to get more Black Americans vaccinated.

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017

    A Dallas police officer charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme was being investigated for longer than authorities have previously acknowledged, sharpening questions about why he continued to patrol the city while under investigation for the 2017 killings. After Bryan Riser was arrested, former Dallas police Chief U. Reneé Hall said he was “first identified as a person-of-interest in 2019” and was kept on the job to avoid tipping him off to the investigation.

  • Senior judge questions the right of police to record 'non-crime hate incidents'

    A senior judge has questioned the right of the police to record “hate incidents” against academics who question whether trans women are women. During a Court of Appeal challenge to the lawfulness of police hate crime guidance, Lady Justice Simler said that there is “legitimate public debate” over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a “chilling effect”. She asked whether it was “right” that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating “trans women are not women in the context of that debate”. The intervention comes amid a charged debate surrounding the discussion of women’s sex based rights and attacks on a number of high profile female academics. Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who is challenging College of Policing guidance which instructs officers to record a “hate incident” against an individual if they receive a complaint about their behaviour which does not amount to a crime. Often about social media comments, it can be recorded without any investigation into the truth of the allegation and may show up on enhanced criminal records checks when a person tries to get a job, judges were told. Mr Miller, who himself was subject to a recording after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argues that the guidance is unlawful and stifles freedom of expression. He last year won a High Court action against Humberside Police over their action against him, but the judge in the lower court ruled that the guidance itself was “not disproportionate”. Jason Coppel QC, representing the College of Policing at the Royal Courts of Justice, said there is a “rigorous set of safeguards to restrict the circumstances in which local police information will be put on an enhanced criminal records check”. He said in Mr Miller’s case it might “rightly be considered by a policeman” to be relevant if he wanted to teach transgender children. Lady Justice Simler asked: “What about an academic or a feminist philosopher who responds to a public consultation expressing concerns about permitting a transsexual woman to use a woman’s refuge and [someone] complains about that, perceiving that to be hostile. “Would it be right for that to be declared on an enhanced criminal record check when that academic wants to transfer to become a teacher in a school where there are transgender children?”

  • FBI makes new appeal for information in Capitol pipe bomb investigation; video shows hooded suspect

    New video shows hooded suspect carrying backpacks believed to contain 'viable' explosive devices on night before Capitol riots

  • Brad Biggs: GM Ryan Pace will exhaust every QB possibility, but what if Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson aren’t available? 7 other possible options for the Chicago Bears.

    If Russell Wilson indicates he’s willing to play for the Chicago Bears, George McCaskey doesn’t need to tell general manager Ryan Pace to exhaust every possible scenario for a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson’s agent indicated to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Bears were among four teams to which the star quarterback would consider approving a trade, something he controls with a no-trade ...

  • 'I cannot shoot my own people': Myanmar police flee to India after refusing to kill protesters

    Police from Myanmar are fleeing across the border to India after refusing to follow orders to shoot protesters, officers in exile have told The Telegraph. Two Myanmar state police officers told the Telegraph they fled to India after refusing to shoot people protesting against the military junta, which overthrew the country's democratically elected government on Feb 1. They said around 200 members of the police were already in hiding in India. Activists are warning of a potential humanitarian crisis along India and Myanmar’s 1,000-mile, jungle-clad border as increasing numbers of citizens also flee the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Thanga and Mawnga – not their real names – left their posts at the Khampat and Falam Police Stations in Myanmar’s Sagaing and Chin States on Saturday, together evading military patrols to cross into India’s north-eastern state of Mizoram. They say they were threatened with up to 13 years imprisonment after joining Myanmar’s civil disobedience movement, which is organising nationwide strikes to prevent the military regime from effectively governing the country.

  • World powers ignoring North Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus: U.N. expert

    World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution. "Crimes against humanity may be ongoing," Ojea-Quintana told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • Anti-racism resources to support Asian American, Pacific Islander community

    Experts share resources, guidance, tools and more.

  • Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late

    The first group of asylum-seekers allowed to cross from a migrant camp in Mexico into the United States following Biden's repeal of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy arrives to Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesThe last residents of Mexico’s Matamoros refugee camp crossed the border into the United States on March 5 to request asylum. The migrants – many of them Central Americans fleeing endemic violence, poverty and corruption – will be allowed to stay in the U.S. as their cases move through the immigration court system. The exodus from the Matamoros camp, which once sheltered more than 2,500 asylum-seekers, marks the end of a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” the January 2019 policy forced 71,000 migrants who were detained along the U.S.-Mexico border back into Mexico to file for asylum and wait for many months while their claims were processed. The Trump administration claimed the Migrant Protection Protocols ensured a “safe and orderly process.” But it created a refugee crisis in Mexico, whose border cities were not equipped to house, feed and protect tens of thousands of refugees. Matamoros is one of many tent camps and Catholic shelters set up to serve this population. On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols, and by late February asylum-seekers were being screened for COVID-19 and allowed into the United States. The change elicited enormous relief among the more than 15,000 migrants at that point stuck in the camps in northern Mexico. But the border reopened too late for most of the 41,247 migrants whose cases were rejected while they “remained in Mexico.” The Matamoros camp, next to the international bridge to the United States, Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Dangers of waiting The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, where I research immigration enforcement, collects and analyzes government records procured through the Freedom of Information Act. Records we obtained from the Department of Justice show that 71,036 total asylum cases were filed from Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, which lasted from January 2019 until January 2021. So far, 41,888 cases have been completed or closed. Of those, just 641 people were granted asylum or otherwise given shelter in the United States, an approval rate of 1.5%. In 2017, by contrast, 40% of asylum-seekers had their claims granted by a U.S. immigration judge. Of the 41,888 cases completed under the Migrant Protection Protocols, 32,659 asylum-seekers received a deportation order from an immigration judge – even though they were not physically in the United States. Most of these – 27,898 – received deportation orders because they did not appear for their immigration court hearing on the U.S. side of the border. There are many reasons migrants waiting in Mexico may not have made it to immigration court. One is the dangers of northern Mexico, where drug cartels and organized crime prey on vulnerable migrants. Matamoros is in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where rape, torture and kidnapping are so pervasive that the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory on the state. The nonprofit organization Human Rights First documented 1,544 cases of asylum-seekers who became victims of violence while they waited in Mexico. In one case, Customs and Border Protection returned a Salvadoran family to Mexico in May 2019 despite their expressed fear. In November 2019, the father was stabbed to death in Tijuana, leaving behind his wife and two children. “I told the judge that I was afraid for my children because we were in a horrible, horrible place, and we didn’t feel safe here,” his widow told the news outlet Telemundo. Another victim was a Honduran woman of the Garífuna Afro-Caribbean minority, who was kidnapped and raped in the city of Juárez while she “remained in Mexico.” And Vice Magazine reported on David, an asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was kidnapped by a cartel five hours after he was sent back to Mexico in 2019. David escaped, but because the cartel had taken his paperwork, making an asylum claim became all but impossible. Asylum-seekers from the Matamoros refugee camp line up for bottled water on Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Insurmountable obstacles Lack of legal counsel is another reason migrants waiting in Mexico might not have appeared at their U.S. court hearings or may have been denied asylum and issued a deportation order. Immigrants with an attorney are twice as likely to win their cases, and 99% of asylum-seeking families with an immigration attorney attend all their immigration court hearings. But it was much harder to get a U.S. immigration lawyer in Tamaulipas, Mexico, than in Texas in 2019. In fiscal 2020, only 14% of migrants forced to “remain in Mexico” had found an immigration attorney, compared with 80% of asylum cases for migrants inside the U.S. Without a lawyer, communicating with the American court system across an international border while living in a camp became a nearly insurmountable barrier. For example, migrants told BuzzFeed News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement often filed incomplete or inaccurate paperwork, sometimes listing “Facebook” as migrants’ physical address. And without a lawyer, it was all but impossible for these migrants to receive crucial court notices. End of asylum “Remain in Mexico” made it nearly impossible for asylum-seekers to find safety in the U.S. But the asylum process can have profoundly unequal results – regardless of who sits in the White House. Asylum outcomes are often determined as much by which asylum officer or immigration judge decides the case as they are determined by merit. For instance, immigration judges in Atlanta reject, on average, 97% of asylum cases, while those in New York City approve, on average, 74%. A Cuban migrant discusses next steps in his asylum process under new Biden administration rules at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 19. Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Even though El Salvador and Honduras are among the five top countries in the world for violent deaths, typically courts deny more than 80% of asylum cases from those countries, in large part because the U.S. government has been reluctant to recognize gang persecution and domestic violence as grounds for asylum. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Political and economic instability in Central America is also driving children to flee the region. In the past two weeks, 3,200 unaccompanied minors have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Remain in Mexico” handed asylum-seekers a difficult choice: Stay and hope to survive or lose your chance, however small, of a new life. Luck and perseverance paid off for the estimated 15,000 migrants who may now pursue their asylum claims from the relative safety of the United States. But for everyone else, there is no second chance.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Kocher, Syracuse University. Read more:Migrant caravans restart as pandemic deepens the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico borderMigrants at US-Mexico border must get past cartels before their long journey ends Austin Kocher does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit

    Brussels and Dublin will raise doubts about Britain’s commitment to the Brexit deal in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to heap pressure on the UK to back down in the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, and Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign affairs minister, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill. Brussels was infuriated by the UK’s unilateral decision to extend grace periods on food checks on goods exported from GB to Northern Ireland, which it says violates the terms of the Brexit treaty. Mr Sefcovic and Mr Coveney will address an influential bipartisan group of Congress members, which played a key role in securing US support for the peace process, The Irish Times reported. The meeting will be seen as a bid to maximise leverage over the UK, which hankers after a trade deal with the US to cement its post Brexit Global Britain agenda. Joe Biden, the US president, said in September last year that any UK-US trade deal hinged on continued respect for the Good Friday Agreement.

  • Attorneys in ex-cop's trial probe jurors' views about police

    Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death questioned potential jurors Wednesday about their attitudes toward police, trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation. Judge Peter Cahill seated two more jurors to go with the three picked Tuesday for Derek Chauvin’s trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. It’s been a grinding process in which attorneys ask prospective jurors one by one whether they could keep an open mind, what they think of the criminal justice system and racial justice issues, how they resolve conflicts and more.

  • 100M more J&J vaccine doses give US 'maximum flexibility'; Texas reopens at '100%'; House passes stimulus bill: Today's COVID-19 updates

    The Biden administration is arranging to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Report finds 'no racist intent' behind song 'Eyes of Texas'

    The University of Texas' long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent," but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events. The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.

  • Endangered tiger dies after artificial insemination procedure at Colorado zoo

    The species is “near the brink of extinction” with only about 500 in the wild, the zoo said.

  • 3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic

    Gene-based vaccines had never been approved for humans before the coronavirus pandemic. Juan Gaertner/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesA number of technologies and tools got a chance to prove themselves for the first time in the context of COVID-19. Three researchers working in gene-based vaccines, wearable diagnostics and drug discovery explain how their work rose to the challenge of the pandemic, and their hopes that each technology is now poised to continue making big changes in medicine. Genetic vaccines Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology, University of Washington Thirty years ago, researchers for the first time injected mice with genes from a foreign pathogen to produce an immune response. Like many new discoveries, these first gene-based vaccines had their ups and downs. Early mRNA vaccines were hard to store and didn’t produce the right type of immunity. DNA vaccines were more stable but weren’t efficient at getting into the cell’s nucleus, so they failed to produce sufficient immunity. Researchers slowly overcame the problems of stability, getting the genetic instructions where they needed to be and making them induce more effective immune responses. By 2019, academic labs and biotechnology companies all over the world had dozens of promising mRNA and DNA vaccines for infectious diseases, as well as for cancer in development or in phase 1 and phase 2 human clinical trials. When COVID-19 struck, mRNA vaccines in particular were ready to be put to a real-world test. The 94% efficacy of the mRNA vaccines surpassed health officials’ highest expectations. DNA and mRNA vaccines offer huge advantages over traditional types of vaccines, since they use only genetic code from a pathogen – rather than the entire virus or bacteria. Traditional vaccines take months, if not years, to develop. In contrast, once scientists get the genetic sequence of a new pathogen, they can design a DNA or mRNA vaccine in days, identify a lead candidate for clinical trials within weeks and have millions of doses manufactured within months. This is basically what happened with the coronavirus. Gene-based vaccines also produce precise and effective immune responses. They stimulate not only antibodies that block an infection, but also a strong T cell response that can clear an infection if one occurs. This makes these vaccines better able to respond to mutations, and it also means they could be capable of eliminating chronic infections or cancerous cells. The hopes that gene-based vaccines could one day provide a vaccine for malaria or HIV, cure cancer, replace less effective traditional vaccines or be ready to stop the next pandemic before it gets started are no longer far-fetched. Indeed, many DNA and mRNA vaccines against a wide range of infectious diseases, for treatment of chronic infections and for cancer are already in advanced stages and clinical trials. As someone who has been working on these vaccines for decades, I believe their proven effectiveness against COVID-19 will usher in a new era of vaccinology with genetic vaccines at the forefront. Smartwatches and other wearable technologies allow users to capture more continuous health data than ever before. Pixabay Wearable tech and early illness detection Albert H. Titus, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University at Buffalo During the pandemic, researchers have taken full advantage of the proliferation of smartwatches, smart rings and other wearable health and wellness technology. These devices can measure a person’s temperature, heart rate, level of activity and other biometrics. With this information, researchers have been able to track and detect COVID-19 infections even before people notice they have any symptoms. As wearable usage and adoption grew in recent years, researchers began studying the ability of these devices to monitor disease. However, although real-time data collection was possible, previous work had focused primarily on chronic diseases. But the pandemic both served as a lens to focus many researchers in the field of health wearables and offered them an unprecedented opportunity to study real-time infectious disease detection. The number of people potentially affected by a single disease – COVID-19 – at one time gave researchers a large population to draw from and to test hypotheses on. Combined with the fact that more people than ever are using wearables with health monitoring functions and that these devices collect lots of useful data, researchers were able to try to diagnose a disease solely using data from wearables – an experiment they could only dream of before. Wearables can detect symptoms of COVID-19 or other illnesses before symptoms are noticeable. While they have proved to be capable of detecting sickness early, the symptoms wearables detect are not unique to COVID-19. These symptoms can be predictive of a number of potential illnesses or other health changes, and it is much harder to say what illness a person has versus simply saying they are sick with something. Moving into the post-pandemic world, it’s likely that more people will incorporate wearables into their lives and that the devices will only improve. I expect the knowledge researchers have gained during the pandemic on how to use wearables to monitor health will form a starting point for how to handle future outbreaks – not just of viral pandemics, but potentially of other events such as food poisoning outbreaks and seasonal flu episodes. But since wearable tech is concentrated within pockets of affluent and younger populations, the research community and society as a whole must simultaneously address the disparities that exist. Every place that a coronavirus protein interacts with a human protein is a potential druggable site. QBI Coronavirus Research Group, CC BY-ND A new way to discover drugs Nevan Krogan, Professor of Cellular Molecular Pharmacology and Director of the Quantitative Biosciences Institute, University of California, San Francisco Proteins are the molecular machines that make your cells function. When proteins malfunction or are hijacked by a pathogen, you often get disease. Most drugs work by disrupting the action of one or several of these malfunctioning or hijacked proteins. So a logical way to look for new drugs to treat a specific disease is to study individual genes and proteins that are directly affected by that disease. For example, researchers know that the BRCA gene – a gene that protects your DNA from being damaged – is closely related to the development of breast and ovarian cancer. So a lot of work has focused on finding drugs that affect the function of the BRCA protein. However, single proteins working in isolation are usually not solely responsible for disease. Genes and the proteins they encode are part of complicated networks – the BRCA protein interacts with tens to hundreds of other proteins that help it perform its cellular functions. My colleagues and I are part of a small but growing field of researchers who study these connections and interactions among proteins – what we call protein networks. For a few years now, my colleagues and I have been exploring the potential of these networks to find more ways drugs could ameliorate disease. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, we knew we had to try this approach and see if it could be used to rapidly find a treatment for this emerging threat. We immediately started mapping the extensive network of human proteins that SARS-CoV-2 hijacks so it can replicate. Once we built this map, we pinpointed human proteins in the network that drugs could easily target. We found 69 compounds that influence the proteins in the coronavirus network. 29 of them are already FDA-approved treatments for other illnesses. On Jan. 25 we published a paper showing that one of the drugs, Aplidin (Plitidepsin), currently being used to treat cancer, is 27.5 times more potent than remdesivir in treating COVID-19, including one of the new variants The drug has been approved for phase 3 clinical trials in 12 countries as a treatment for the new coronavirus. But this idea of mapping the protein interactions of diseases to look for novel drug targets doesn’t apply just to the coronavirus. We have now used this approach on other pathogens as well as other diseases including cancer, neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. These maps are allowing us to connect the dots among many seemingly disparate aspects of single diseases and discover new ways drugs could treat them. We hope this approach will allow us and researchers in other areas of medicine to discover new therapeutic strategies and also see whether any old drugs might be repurposed to treat other conditions. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Fuller, University of Washington; Albert H. Titus, University at Buffalo, and Nevan Krogan, University of California, San Francisco. Read more:We found and tested 47 old drugs that might treat the coronavirus: Results show promising leads and a whole new way to fight COVID-19Can vaccinated people still spread the coronavirus? Deborah Fuller is a co-founder of Orlance, Inc that is developing a needle-free technology for delivery of DNA and RNA vaccines. She has grant funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and the Washington Research Foundation.Albert H. Titus has received research funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Defense. He has also received funding for research in this area from Garwood Medical Devices. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, a Senior Member of the IEEE, a member of BMES, ASEE, and is a member of the BME Council of Chairs. Nevan Krogan receives funding from NIH, DARPA and Roche Pharmaceuticals.

  • Florida lawmakers move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

    Florida Republicans moved Wednesday to rewrite vote-by-mail rules, banning ballot drop boxes and resetting the absentee ballot rolls in a step that would require millions of voters to reapply for mail-in ballots ahead of next year's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections. Republicans characterized the changes as mere tweaks in a system that was universally praised after November's presidential election — for both the record number of mail-in votes cast and for the nearly glitch-free handling of those ballots. “Changing the vote-by-mail process, especially following a major election, makes no sense unless you’re looking for ways to confuse voters into not voting or to make it harder so they don’t vote,” said Trish Neely, speaking on behalf of the Florida League of Women Voters of Florida.

  • Judge Isn’t Buying Undocumented Boogaloo Boi’s ‘Doting Dad’ Plea

    GoFundMeAn undocumented Dutch “Boogaloo Boi” arrested by the FBI on weapons and immigration charges is a good dad who just wants to be home in Virginia with his 6-year-old daughter, according to his lawyer.Meanwhile, he is comfortably riding out his time in federal detention with financial support from fellow members of the Boogaloo movement, a largely decentralized extremist movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war.In a decision handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered Jaap Willem Lijbers, who pleaded not guilty, held without bail until his next court appearance set for Apr. 8.Four supporters showed up for Lijbers’ Tuesday court appearance, a close friend of his told The Daily Beast. A fifth supporter was supposed to be there but got rear-ended while driving to the courthouse and never made it, he said.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally“ICE has a hold on the bond,” the friend said of Lijbers, 26, who traveled to the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa in 2014 and never left. “If anybody wants to get him in a position to be able to bail out, they have to go through ICE.”As The Daily Beast first reported, the FBI raided Lijbers’ home in Tazewell County, Virginia last week, seizing a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded.According to a criminal complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, an infamous Boogaloo Boi and former Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. The complaint alleges Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after shooting up a Minneapolis police station with an AK-47-style assault rifle during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one set of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, according to the FBI. He was ultimately unable to go, and “pivoted” to attending local anti-government protests closer to home.The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right ViolenceAt one protest in Virginia, Lijbers told Hunter that he was the only one there armed with a gun, and that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He allegedly sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, he sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.“You could argue, since Jaap was an illegal immigrant, he didn't have gun rights,” said the friend. “I think that's the basis of the charge.”After two GoFundMe campaigns intended to raise money for Lijbers’ legal expenses were removed by the site for violating its terms of service, other Boogaloo Bois have tried to help Lijbers out during his pre-trial detention by putting “money on his books,” the friend added. It has enabled the Dutch national to make phone calls and purchase items from the jail commissary. The Dutch embassy has also been notified of Lijbers’ legal predicament, according to court records.The far-right Boogaloo movement is made up of various factions. While some members do in fact advocate for a “race war,” a significant portion are focused only on fomenting the wholesale collapse of the U.S. government.The friend, who insisted Lijbers does not consider himself to be a white supremacist, said Lijbers was hoping he “would just get a quick deportation, and it would be over with. And then we'd work on getting him back in the country through immigration lawyers, et cetera. And the way he was talking, it sounded like ICE was working with him to just make it a quick deportation. And then at the last minute, apparently they changed their minds.”Nancy Dickenson-Vicars, the federal defender representing Lijbers, argued unsuccessfully for his release, stating that Lijbers “would return to his residence... where he was living at the time of his arrest and resume parenting his six-year-old child, with whom he has a very close bond.” Although Lijbers and the child’s mom are no longer romantically involved, they maintain “an amicable relationship,” Dickenson-Vicars said in a bail motion.“He has the support of his child’s extended maternal family, who describe him as [an] excellent father to his child,” it says. “His residence is immediately adjacent to the home of his child’s maternal grandmother. The child spends part-time with her grandmother and part-time with Mr. Lijbers. A member of his child’s maternal family is willing to serve as third-party custodian for Mr. Lijbers,” who “has not been charged with any criminal or traffic offense since entering the country in 2014.”“What he focuses on is that he just wants to see his daughter, he just wants to be with his daughter,” said Lijbers’ friend, noting that although Lijbers is in the country illegally, his child is an American citizen. “He wants this over with as fast as possible. I don’t want to say, you know, that he’s scared or anything like that. But like, he definitely does not want to be in ICE custody. We are very much against ICE in general. We’re for open borders. Like, no Boogaloo Boi voted for Trump, at least not this time around. Though, I can't speak for the last time.”If convicted, Lijbers faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, plus deportation back to the Netherlands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.