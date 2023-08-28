Murder warrants issued for 2 suspects in Sunday homicide

Murder warrants have been issued for two suspects who Mansfield police allege are responsible for the fatal shooting of Jahasee Cobb, 25, of Mansfield, on Sunday morning, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said Monday in a news release.

The murder charges are felonies of the first degree. Three other people were reported wounded by gunfire at the same location during a baby shower.

The Mansfield Division of Police responded to the area of 151 Blymyer Avenue at 2:24 a.m. Sunday following a ShotSpotter activation. Shotspotter is an audio tool used by police that alerts to the sound of possible gunfire.

Michael Lee Coffee Jr.

Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams

Murder suspects sought

During the investigation, the two shooting suspects were identified, police said. After consultation with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday night, murder warrants were issued for Michael Lee Coffee Jr., 30, and Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams, 22, both of Mansfield, Porch said.

The public is advised to contact local law-enforcement authorities immediately if the suspects are located as both are considered to be armed and dangerous, Porch said in the news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four gunshot victims outside of the Blymyer Avenue home. One of the four victims, later identified as Cobb, was deceased, police said.

The other three victims made their way to a local hospital.

Two suspects remain at large

The two suspects, Coffee and Adams, remain at large, Mansfield police assistant Chief Jason Bammann said Monday.

Bob Ball, a Richland County coroner's investigator, said earlier that Cobb died at the scene. His body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy.

On Sunday, Bammann said, "We have little details at this point other than there was some type of an altercation between several subjects. ... It appears that maybe subjects left and returned with guns. And there were multiple shots fired."

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shootings are urged to contact Mansfield police Detective Ronee Swisher 419-755-9432.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Police: Suspects in Sunday homicide are considered armed and dangerous