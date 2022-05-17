Man sought in Fayetteville double homicide killed himself Tuesday morning, police say

A man wanted in a Fayetteville double homicide shot himself to death Tuesday morning in Smithfield, Fayetteville police confirmed.

Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, was being sought in the shooting deaths of Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, of Raeford, and Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27, of Fayetteville.

Braddy’s body was found about 12:14 a.m. Monday in a home in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive by a resident. When police arrived, they discovered Brooks’ body in the yard. Police said Santiago, Braddy and Brooks knew each other.

Previous coverage: Names released of 2 found dead on Aftonshire Drive in Fayetteville early Monday

Santiago was located in Smithfield on Tuesday morning, said Officer Jeremy Strickland, spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department.

"He is now confirmed to be deceased in what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Strickland said.

In addition to the murder charges, a kidnapping charge and a robbery charge in the Monday slayings, Santiago was also wanted on an unrelated warrant from the State Highway Patrol and another unrelated warrant charging felony probation violation, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article. The Observer app is free to download.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police: Man connected to homicides kills self