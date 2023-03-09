Murder witness who got big break in drug case breaks the deal

Mar. 9—The federal crack cocaine trafficking crime Morgan Gill pleaded guilty to in 2014 ordinarily carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

MURDER TESTIMONY

WITNESS: Morgan Gill repeatedly says he doesn't remember 2008 shooting of Kenny "Banga" Sullivan or what Gill told authorities about it in the past. But he says he remembers police feeding him information.

STATEMENT: Jury at murder trial of James Dexter Brown Jr., who has lived in East Hartford, is read the sworn statement Gill gave to Hartford police in 2015 saying Brown bragged about killing Sullivan.

But Gill gave interviews to federal and state authorities about other crimes, including the fatal shooting of Kenny "Banga" Sullivan on Hartford's Main Street on June 26, 2008. As a result, federal Judge Michael P. Shea gave Gill just six months in prison, concurrent to a state sentence.

But when Gill was brought into Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to testify at the murder trial of James Dexter Brown Jr., now 32, who has lived in East Hartford, Gill had a clear, if unspoken, message for the authorities: The deal is off.

Prosecutor John F. Fahey asked questions designed to elicit the information Gill had given to federal investigators and Hartford police while his drug case was pending. Gill's answer to virtually every question was, "I don't recall."

Gill's sworn, written statement to police was read to the jury after he left the witness stand. In the statement, he described the shooting in which Sullivan was killed but didn't identify Brown as the shooter based on his observations at the scene.

He did say, however, that when he and others were together after the shooting, Brown, who he referred to as "Decky," "was bragging about shooting and killing Banga.

"Decky has bragged a lot about shooting Banga, he would say 'that is my work,' when talking about how Banga got shot and killed," Gill's statement continued.

Story continues

The prosecutor asked if Gill told investigators that members of Sullivan's "Sandz-Bridge" gang came by the area frequented by the Money Green Bedroc gang, which included Brown and Gill, a few times, after Sullivan's shooting and fired shots. Gill said he didn't recall. When the prosecutor asked if it would be important if someone had shot at him, Gill again said, "I don't recall."

Gill received a subpoena requiring him to appear at Brown's trial, but he didn't show up last week or Monday. As a result, Judge Nuala E. Droney issued a civil arrest warrant for him. He was arrested Tuesday and held overnight on $125,000 bond the judge had set after Gill also skipped a meeting with his probation officer Monday.

But when the prosecutor asked if he was fearful about being in court, Gill denied it.

Although Gill's testimony from the witness stand didn't implicate Brown in the killing, defense lawyer Robert P. Pickering cross examined him about the credibility of the sworn statement he gave to Hartford police, which was virtually certain to go before the jury at that point.

The defense lawyer stressed that Gill's statement used the word "story" and asked what that word meant to him. Gill replied that a story is "like a lie."

Although he answered a number of the defense lawyer's questions with "I don't recall," Gill did say the police fed him the information in his statement.

"I don't recall much, but I recall them bringing the story to me," he said.

On redirect examination, the prosecutor commented sarcastically that Gill's memory had "miraculously" improved during questioning by the defense lawyer. When the prosecutor asked whether Gill would implicate his friend Brown in a killing if it didn't happen, Gill replied, "Yeah, I would."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.