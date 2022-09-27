Murdered Georgia mother calm during shopping trip to Family Dollar the day she was reported missing

Debbie Collier, the Georgia woman whose body was found naked and charred earlier this month, calmly shopped at a local Family Dollar less than 24 hours before her death, according to surveillance footage.

The security video, released Monday by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, shows Collier entering the store in Clayton just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 10. She purchased a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a 2-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag, according to her receipt.

Esther Kreller, the cashier clerk who helped check Collier out, said she could not remember what they talked but noted that she seemed calm at the time.

“She didn’t seem in distress or anything,” Kreller told 11 Alive.

Collier’s body was discovered on Sept. 11 down an embankment in a wooded area of Habersham County, about 13 miles away from the Family Dollar store. The objects she purchased the previous afternoon were found stuffed inside the red tote at the top of a nearby hill, according to the incident report.

Thanks to the surveillance video from the store, authorities were able to determine her time of death to be sometime between 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 10 and the discovery of the body on Sept. 11 at 12:44 p.m.

Sometime before that, Collier sent her daughter $2,000 via the Venmo app along with the message: “They are not going to let me go, love you.” Despite the circumstances, authorities said they have not yet uncovered any evidence to suggest the incident “was related to a kidnapping or that this was a suicide.”