The Murdered Marshfield couple’s dog found dead as search for suspect continues

What happened to Carl and Vicky Mattson’s dog, Bailey?

That’s a question many were asking shortly after the Marshfield couple’s bodies were found in their Gotham Hill Drive home Tuesday night.

A plea for Bailey’s safe return was shared on many social media and dog rescue sites.

Sadly, Thursday afternoon the Plymouth County DA’s office revealed the heartbreaking answer: Bailey’s body was found inside the house. Bailey’s death is now under investigation as part of the larger investigation into the death of his owners.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, the suspect in the case, remains the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

The Plymouth County DA and Massachusetts State Police say Keeley may have dyed his hair red.

Christopher Keeley is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW