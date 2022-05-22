Murdered pastor’s loved ones speak out after her accused killer faces judge for first time

Family and friends of a church pastor murdered in Dekalb County are remembering the life she lived. Police said a man stabbed and killed Pastor Marita Harrel and then set her body on fire. “It is unimaginable. I’m in denial, in a state of disbelief,” said Lisa Clopton.

Clopton can’t believe her good friend, 57-year-old Marita Harrell, is dead. Harrell was the pastor at Connections at Metropolitan United Methodist Church. “Marita was just really one of those bright spots in your life,” said Clopton.

On Saturday, 27-year old Christopher Griggs appeared in front of a judge via Zoom. He’s facing charges of murder, malice murder and one count of arson in the first degree.

Dekalb County detectives believe Griggs stabbed her to death at his home along Panola Road around May 18. Police also said he transported her body to a car and then set it on fire. “It’s horrible. It’s horrific, as you said, and I know that all of us who knew and loved her, were blessed to have her love,” said Clopton.

Clopton said her friend would help anybody in need. Her family believes that Griggs took advantage of her kind spirit, especially since she was helping him. Clopton said it doesn’t make sense. “The only thing I can, I just been holding onto now, I think there’s some people that show such light and love, that when there’s people who are so broken and damaged and in a dark place, that kind of energy and light and love is fearful for them.”

Clopton said although her friend is gone, she will always have her memories, “It was my son’s birthday. I was doing a circus theme. She decided that we needed to do face painting. So she went out and got face painting and taught herself how to face paint. She didn’t leave it like that, she then showed up at my house in full costume.”

The judge said a superior court can set bond on murder charges, so Griggs will remain in jail until that happens. His attorney already filed for a hearing before the Superior Court for bond. That will be in about two weeks.

