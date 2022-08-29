Murdered Washington state couple's bodies found in garbage can

A couple was shot to death before their bodies were discarded in a garbage can outside of their home in Olalla, Washington.

Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a home in Shady Glen Avenue Southeast at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 18. They found blood around the house and two bodies in a garbage can on the property close to the deck outside the master bedroom.

The 51-year-old victims, Steve and Mina Shulz, were shot to death and discarded by 40-year-old Shaun David Rose, according to investigators.

Rose was arrested by Tacoma police at a gas station around 8 p.m. on Aug. 21. Detectives discovered bloody clothing and a cellphone in front of an RV where Rose and his girlfriend lived.

The suspect was seen driving in Mason County before he was pursued by Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He reportedly tried to escape law enforcement at the time by driving dangerously.

Rose has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was held without bail before trial. He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said several items were missing from the master bedroom’s drawers, including a handgun and Mina Shulz’s wallet.

Steve Schulz, an Air Force vet, and his wife were the owners of E2W Brewing, which they had planned to open next month, according to their daughter Alicia.

“No one is prepared to go through this, and lose both their parents at the same time,” Alicia told FOX 13 Seattle. “I was very happy they caught him, and he’s off the streets. But, it was another, you know, brick of reality that this really happened and they are gone.”

