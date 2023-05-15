UPDATE: Murdered woman's body discovered in Carter County

May 15—HUNTINGTON — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains in Carter County last week.

The discovery led to the identification of missing woman Chrystina Judd, 28, of Huntington, who disappeared in September 2021.

Following the positive identification of Judd by utilizing dental records, Brock Allen Meade, 23, of Huntington was charged with murder and concealment of a body, and his brother — Tucker Gage Meade, 27, of Huntington, was charged with concealment of a body.

According to court documents, Brock Meade caused the death of Judd by shooting her in the head before he and Tucker disposed of her body.

According to online information, Judd's boyfriend reported her missing after days of no contact on Sept. 9, 2021.

Last accounts of Judd's whereabouts indicated she left the 900 Block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington after getting into a light-colored SUV.

Brock Meade is held without bond at the Western Regional Jail.

Judd's body was discovered off the AA Highway near the Route 2 intersection last Tuesday.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com