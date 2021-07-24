Murderer fires attorneys

Jul. 24—A man who shot and killed a WVU student fired his lawyers Friday.

Shaundarius Reeder, 21, hired Summers & Associates, a law firm in Parkersburg, to represent him after he was charged with first-degree murder for killing Eric J. Smith, 21, at College Park apartments on Feb. 28, 2020.

Attorney Dustin Schirmer told Judge Susan Tucker that Reeder sent a letter in late June asking the firm to withdraw. Tucker asked Reeder if that was still his wish and he said it was. She then told Schirmer since Reeder no longer wanted his firm's representation he was free to leave or could stay and watch the remainder of the hearing—the hearing was public.

Schirmer left the defense table and viewed the hearing from the back of the room.

Tucker then asked if Reeder planned to retain another attorney or if he wanted one appointed to him. Reeder asked one be appointed. Tucker appointed attorney Chris Wilson as Reeder's new representation. Wilson was initially appointed to defend Reeder before he hired Summers & Associates.

Reeder was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury after less than two hours of deliberation on June 10, following a three-day trial.

However, his case is not over.

The jury was unable to unanimously decide if Reeder should receive mercy—making him eligible for parole after 15 years, instead of being guaranteed to die in prison. The law on what to do when that happens is unclear, and a certified question was sent to the West Virginia Supreme Court asking for guidance.

There is also the possibility of an appeal.

