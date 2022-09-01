Murderer gets 25 year sentence

Aug. 31—A 24-year-old Odessa man was convicted of murder Wednesday and sentenced to 25 years in prison by jurors in the 358th Ector County District Court.

During opening statements Monday Assistant Ector County District Attorney William Prasher told jurors that on Aug. 15, 2018, John Jimenez, 42, was unloading furniture with Jimmy White at White's house when Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, showed up with an unknown man, walked up to Jimenez and shot him in the chest at close range.

Prasher said the unknown man shot White twice and continued to shoot at him after White squeezed through a fence and collapsed behind it.

According to Odessa American archives, Carrera's arrest affidavit indicates Jimenez and Carrera may have been involved with the same woman.

During the punishment phase of the trial, jurors learned Carrera has been accused of assaulting three different inmates while awaiting trial.

Assistant Ector County District Attorney Carmen Villalobos tried the case with Prasher. Phillip Wildman represented Carrera and retired Ector County District Court Judge Jay Gibson presided over the trial.