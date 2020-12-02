Murderer, would-be killers and rapists among 23 criminals who avoided deportation

Home Secretary Priti Patel at the Home Office in central London, where she signed a new agreement with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 28, 2020. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150km stretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks. - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A murderer jailed for life, two would-be killers, and multiple rapists were among 23 “dangerous” criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica after legal challenges that it breached their human rights.

Lawyers for the 23, including killer Michael White, mounted last-minute appeals against their inclusion on the deportation flight early on Wednesday which could see them freed onto UK streets within days.

The Home Office managed to remove 13 foreign criminals on the flight including two murderers who shot a man dead at point blank range, a man who stabbed the partner of his ex-girlfriend’s friend to death, a paedophile convicted of grooming a child, and three class A drug dealers.

However, immigration minister Chris Philp said he was disappointed by the last minute tactics of lawyers that blocked the deportation of the 23, whose sentences totalled 156 years plus one life term.

“These individuals had every opportunity to raise the claims in the days and weeks leading up to the flight, however a significant number of claims were not submitted until hours before the flight was due to leave – meaning murderers and rapists have been able to stay in the UK,” said Mr Philp.

The 23 who escaped immediate deportation included White, a murderer who served a life sentence, two people convicted of attempted murder, rapists, Class A drug dealers, and criminals jailed for possessing guns and aggravated vehicle taking.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, cited the case of one of the rapists in a letter to Labour MPs warning them that their call to halt the flight would lead to victims being “re-traumatised.”

“He was convicted of rape, served his time prison and put on the sex offenders register. During his trial, his victim issued a heart-breaking statement to the court where she talked of the pain and suffering this caused her,” said Ms Patel.

“There can be no doubt that the idea of these deportations being halted at the last minute only serves to re-traumatise [the victims].”

The 13 deported included knifeman Fitzroy Daley (below) who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s 50-year-old friend to death with a six-inch blade after a minor scuffle outside a pub at Christmas 2012. He was jailed for ten years in 2013 for manslaughter.

Also deported were two murderers, Paul Dwight Bingham and Ricardo Anthony Forbes, who tracked down a dealer to his flat to rob him of his drugs and then shot him at point blank range in his chest.

They were jailed for life in 2003, with a recommended minimum of 18 years.

Others removed included a third murderer, a man jailed for five years for grooming a child, three drug dealers, and two convicted of grievous bodily harm including one who was jailed for 10 years for two additional offences of under-aged sex.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have been clear we are determined to remove serious foreign criminals who have committed offences in the UK. It’s disappointing that late legal challenges prevented us from removing others on this flight.”

Ms Patel has pledged to reform the “broken” asylum system with a new law to prevent claimants stringing out their appeals by forcing them to set out their claims at the outset.

Detention Action, which has campaigned to halt the flight, said it was planning legal action that could overturn the deportation on the grounds that the Home Office had failed to take proper account of the damage and distress that the removal caused to the offenders’ children due to the separation.

Bella Sankey, its director, cited the case of one of the deported whose partner, a nursery teacher, faced having to give up her job because she could not afford childcare for her five and ten year old after being ripped off by lawyers who charged £2,000 but “did nothing".