Murderer of retired lecturer pays £124,000 to victims’ families after selling his flat

Peter Farquhar (left) and Benjamin Field at their betrothal ceremony. Field was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of the murder of Mr Farquhar - Thames Valley Police/PA

A church warden who murdered a retired university lecturer and defrauded his neighbour has paid more than £124,000 to their families after his flat was sold.

Benjamin Field was convicted after his plot to seduce and murder Peter Farquhar, 69, in order to inherit his wealth, was uncovered following a police investigation.

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court found him guilty of suffocating Mr Farquhar, 69, on his sofa at his home in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, in October 2015.

He was jailed for life in 2019 after he admitted defrauding Ann Moore-Martin, 83, who he had started a sexual relationship with.

Both pensioners were convinced to sign over their homes to Field in their wills.

Before his murder Mr Farquhar changed his will to name Field as the main beneficiary which gave him a life interest in his house - Thames Valley Police/PA

Using a psychological technique known as “gaslighting”, he convinced the pensioners they were losing their minds while secretly planning their deaths so he could benefit from their wills, jurors were told.

Psychoactive drugs were secretly placed into Mr Farquhar’s drinks, while messages were written on Mrs Moore-Martin’s mirrors to trick her into believing she was being contacted by God, prosecutors said.

Field was accused of conspiring with an accomplice to seduce and kill Ann Moore-Martin following her death from natural causes in 2017 but they were both acquitted of conspiring to kill her.

Before his murder Mr Farquhar changed his will to name Field as the main beneficiary which gave him a life interest in his house.

When the property was sold, Field used the money to buy a flat in Towcester, Northamptonshire, which has now been sold with proceeds going to the victims’ families.

Ann Moore-Martin, 83, was defrauded by Field who had started a sexual relationship with her - Thames Valley Police/PA

In June 2020, a proceeds of crime hearing at Oxford Crown Court ordered Field to compensate more than £190,000 to the families of his victims with the estates of Mr Farquhar and Mrs Moore-Martin receiving a split of 84 per cent and 16 per cent.

But the court heard only £146,561.02 was available which Field was ordered to pay within three months or face an additional 16-month extension to his 36-year minimum jail sentence.

Field was later granted more time to pay when the available sum was “varied down” as a result of the property sale price, fees and money spent on repairs.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “The flat was sold and this money used to compensate the victims.”

The force confirmed that a confiscation order of £124,665.03 had now been paid in full and that “monies have been distributed as part of the agreed order to the victims in this case”.

The Maids Moreton murders have recently been dramatised by the BBC as The Sixth Commandment starring Timothy Spall and Anne Reid.

