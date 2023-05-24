Murderer who stabbed victim 62 times is one of 200 Albanians to be deported in new deal

Police forensic teams at the scene in Perry Barr, in Birmingham, where Erlin Hasa knifed a 43-year-old father to death - Darren Quinton/BPM MEDIA

An Albanian murderer who stabbed his victim 62 times is among 200 of the country’s most dangerous criminals to be deported to serve the rest of their sentences in Albanian prisons under a deal announced on Wednesday.

Erlin Hasa, 35, who was jailed for life for knifing a 43-year-old father to death in a Birmingham street, is one of 15 Albanian murderers who will be removed to serve the remaining decades of their sentences in Albanian jails. The 200 criminals also include eight rapists and 17 criminals serving life sentences.

The transfer follows months of negotiations between Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials in both countries after Rishi Sunak first discussed the plan with Albania’s prime minister, Edi Rama, in talks in Downing Street in March.

It will save the Government millions of pounds as the cost of funding the prison places in Albania is a third that in Britain as well as freeing up space in the UK’s overcrowded jails.

The 200 - all of whom have been imprisoned for at least four years - will serve the same length of time in jail as they would have done in the UK which means that Albanian courts will have to review the sentence of those on life terms in the UK because the minimum life term in the Balkan state is 60 years.

Erlin Hasa has been in a UK jail for more than four years - BPM MEDIA

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, said: “I am grateful to my Albanian counterpart, Mr Ulsi Manja, for his efforts to shape our growing partnership on justice issues. The public expects that foreign criminals should serve their sentences overseas – not in our prisons at the expense of the taxpayer.

“This deal will speed up the removal of these offenders and give victims confidence that serious criminals will continue to face justice and spend the remainder of their sentence behind bars. Collaboration with our international partners is an essential part of making this possible.”

Human rights claims

Albania had pushed for the UK to fund their incarceration for their full jail terms while Britain sought assurances that the country’s prisons were up to standard to avoid any human rights claims and that they had enough places in their jails to hold them.

The UK Government has agreed it will also provide support to modernise and expand the Albanian prison system, to ensure it has the capacity to hold the prisoners.

Among those returning to Albania is Koci Selamaj, the murderer of schoolteacher Sabina Nessa, who was jailed for a minimum of 36 years for beating and strangling her to death in a park in south east London. He has so far served only two years, which would mean the UK paying the Albanians to imprison him for the remaining 34 years of his sentence.

Another killer up for transfer shot his victim in the head in an apparent drug turf war in Hartlepool and will serve up to nine years in Albania.

One sexually assaulted and raped a vulnerable young woman in a frenzied 45-minute attack after following her out of a bar before jumping on her in a secluded street.

