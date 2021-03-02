‘Murdering’ Mom: Boyfriend Wanted Me to Ditch the Kids

Justin Rohrlich
·3 min read
Middletown Police Department
Middletown Police Department

The boyfriend of an Ohio woman charged with killing her 6-year-old son while trying to abandon him and his siblings had been pressuring her to “get rid of” the children, she told police.

That’s according to a newly released police report that lays out in detail the alleged chain of events that led to James Robert Hutchinson’s body being thrown in a freezing river last week.

In a press conference on Monday, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said Brittany Gosney, 29, confessed to killing young James, but he said the motive was still unclear.

However, an incident report filed by investigators points to James Russell Hamilton, Gosney’s 42-year-old boyfriend, as the primary instigator behind her chilling crime.

‘Heartbreaking’: Ohio 6-Year-Old Died After Clinging to Car as Mom Abandoned Him, Cops Say

According to the report, which was provided to The Daily Beast by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Gosney told cops she drove Hamilton’s 2005 Dodge Caravan to a local park on Feb. 27, where she tried to ditch James and her other kids, ages 7 and 9.

“Brittany stated she had planned to get the kids out of the vehicle and to leave them behind as Hamilton had been pressuring her to get rid of the kids,” it says.

“When doing this, the 6-year-old, Hutchinson, grabbed onto the door handle. Brittany slammed the gas trying to leave the kids and drug [sic] Hutchinson possibly running him over. Brittany turned the vehicle around to check on Hutchinson and he was dead. Brittany then loaded the 2 live children and Hutchinson back into the vehicle and returned to her and Hamilton’s residence.”

There, Gosney said, she stashed the corpse under a window in a spare room. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s report says, Gosney and Hamilton “drove the Dodge Caravan to the bridge that goes over the Ohio River and threw Hutchinson’s body into the water below.”

Later that morning, Gosney and Hamilton showed up at a local police station to report James missing. But something seemed odd about their stories, which didn’t quite match each other’s. This set off alarm bells for the detectives, who said they got a confession from Gosney a short time later. James’ body has not yet been recovered, due to rough waters that have hampered the search.

Authorities say Gosney’s two surviving children, who were not physically harmed, have since been placed in foster care. Gosney reportedly lost custody of a fourth child prior to James’ death.

Gosney is now facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Hamilton has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. A judge set bail for Gosney at $1 million, and Hamilton’s at $105,000. Both remain jailed. They are due back in court on March 8.

In a Facebook post, a man identified as Gosney’s stepfather said Hamilton should be facing a stiffer rap.

“I’m so heartbroken I don’t care if I had a million dollars I would not get her out but he is involved more than what’s being said he should get the same,” he wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • 'What any good human would do': Louisiana man helped save infant abandoned along highway

    "I looked back and he took off leaving the child there, so I flipped a U-turn in the grass to get to the baby,” Louisiana man Luke Dufrene said.

  • Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce From Alice Evans After Twitter Drama

    Ioan Gruffud officially files for divorce from wife Alice Evans after she announced he was "leaving" her and their two daughters in January.

  • Feds Arrest White Supremacist Livestreamer in Dawn Raid, Rattling Supporters

    Broward Sheriff’s OfficeThe FBI arrested a notorious white supremacist livestreamer in an early morning raid in Florida on Tuesday.FBI agents, working with Fort Lauderdale police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested Paul N. Miller, 32, on one charge of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.” The FBI said in a press release that Miller was arrested without incident.Miller’s neighbors in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside neighborhood reported hearing flashbangs during the raid, which took place around 5 a.m. ET, local TV station NBC 6 reported. One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have “a shotgun on the front or an AK.”Biden Taps a War on Terror Veteran to Stop White SupremacistsMiller, who goes by the name “Gypsy Crusader” online, has amassed more than 40,000 followers on Telegram, a messaging app and social media network popular with far-right extremists. Many of Miller’s videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo’s Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle. Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos.A grand jury indicted Miller on the firearms charge on Feb. 25, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Miller is charged with illegally possessing a gun on Jan. 17, 2018. The indictment doesn’t describe the 2018 incident in which Miller allegedly had the firearm.Miller’s Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles. Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses.In messages captured by extremism researcher Hilary Sargent, Miller’s supporters worried about the possibility that they could soon become FBI targets themselves. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Woman arrested after being linked to crime via Cheetos residue on teeth

    An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust. Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag.

  • Man taken aback by girlfriend’s ‘extreme’ reaction to his homemade food: ‘I’m not cooking for her [again]’

    The man was stunned when Reddit figured out the shocking reason why his girlfriend was behaving this way.

  • Surrogate Carrying Her Sister's Baby Is Really Over Her Sibling 'Acting' Pregnant

    Hormones and tensions can both run high during any pregnancy, but they can get especially ramped up when pregnancy includes infertility issues and surrogacy. Things can get even more complicated when you toss family into the mix as well. Redditor SpiritualTea640 learned as much when a day out registering for baby items ahead of the […]

  • Demi Lovato's 'accidental' weight loss' post draws mixed reactions from fans

    "A weight loss post? It almost undoes all the positivity that comes from this."

  • Kim Kardashian Responds to Fans Using Unflattering Photo Her Hairstylist Posted

    On Sunday, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a pic of the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star sleeping with her mouth open in his chair. The pic quickly went viral with stars like Paris Hilton chiming in in the comments. Fans loved it so much that they started to make the pic their profile image on social media, which had Kim ‘crying’ with laughter.

  • Woman exposes allegedly cheating Tinder match by inviting his wife on a date: 'I've been played too hard before'

    Cheaters are everywhere. Thankfully, so are the people who put them in their places. The post Woman exposes cheating Tinder match by inviting his wife on a date appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Degrassi' star Jahmil French dead at 29

    Jahmil French, who played Dave Turner on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” died on Monday, his agent Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Variety. He was 29.

  • ‘The Real World’ Star Eric Nies Wasn’t Allowed to Live With the Cast for Paramount+ Reunion Series

    Paramount+’s upcoming “Real World” reunion series will bring the entire original cast to the same New York City loft they shared in 1992 — with one major exception. Eric Nies, one of the MTV reality show’s seven original stars, was forced to stay in a hotel room apart from the other housemates and video call in for the duration of filming, he told the The New York Times. Nies said he couldn’t explain why he wasn’t able to live with the rest of the cast (which, after all, is the entire premise of “The Real World”), saying only that it was “definitely not by my choice.” The six other original cast members — Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi and Kevin Powell — were all reunited in person at the SoHo loft where their original season was set. Also Read: Original 'Real World: New York' Cast to Reunite for Paramount+ Revival As previously reported, “The Real World Homecoming” will premiere March 4 upon the launch of ViacomCBS’s newly rebranded streaming service Paramount+. The cast will revisit memorable moments from the groundbreaking reality series’ first season and discuss how the show transformed their lives. “Hopefully we’ve reached this level where the slings and arrows and heatedness can mature into a rational conversation and a real discourse,” Blasband told the Times. “Because that’s what we need in this country. We’ve become a combative society, and in that combat, we lose reason.” However, a trailer for the series, released last week, seems to suggest not so much has changed in the nearly 30 years since “The Real World” first aired. The two-minute clip showed tearful conversations about how much being on the show affected them all personally, as well as at least one heated confrontation that led to a cast member storming off set to the others’ surprise. Read original story ‘The Real World’ Star Eric Nies Wasn’t Allowed to Live With the Cast for Paramount+ Reunion Series At TheWrap

  • Grandma planning funeral killed when bullet tears through Ohio home, 911 caller says

    “This was a senseless death.”

  • Even Keith Morrison Is Shocked By the Lori Vallow Podcast Revelations

    Keith Morrison spoke exclusively to E! News about his chart-topping podcast Mommy Doomsday, which details the strange circumstances that led to deaths of siblings J.J. and Tylee Vallow.

  • Tourist found dead in ocean after going missing during Hawaii hike, officials say

    A second hiker is still missing, fire officials said.

  • 'The Mexican' at 20: How the can't-miss pairing of Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt missed

    Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts looked for a project to do together for more than 10 years — then spent most of "The Mexican" apart.

  • California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

    An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the Mexican border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. When police arrived some of the passengers were trying to crawl out of the crumpled 1997 Ford Expedition, the front end of the rig still pushing into its left side and two empty trailers jackknifed behind it. Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California about 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of San Diego.

  • Popular flea collar linked to almost 1,700 pet deaths. The EPA has issued no warning.

    Since Seresto pet collars were introduced, the EPA has received more than 75,000 reports related to the collars, including 907 involving human harm.

  • Ella Emhoff’s 'life has changed' after the inauguration: 'I wasn't expecting this'

    The 21-year-old stepdaughter of Kamala Harris reflects on unexpectedly becoming a "style icon."

  • As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back

    Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars. On a Saturday evening in March, when COVID-19 panic shopping gripped the nation, Cung was in search of rice at a cheaper price. The family was in the Sam's Club meat section when Cung suddenly felt a punch to the back of his head.

  • D.C. teacher denied paid leave after stillbirth speaks out: 'This is why I’m being so loud'

    Teacher Elizabeth O’Donnell was denied paid maternity leave after delivering her baby stillborn.