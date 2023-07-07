Murders down in Akron during first half of 2023. What is the city doing to reduce violence?

Saint-Michael Walker talks about his experience with gun violence as Brandon R. Scarborough, executive director of Dreams Academy, listens during a meeting at The House of the Lord on June 26 in Akron.

When COVID-19 arrived in 2020, the city of Akron saw a record 50 murders.

During the first half of 2023, the city recorded 14 murders. But it remains to be seen whether the killings will continue at the same pace, putting Akron on track for the lowest number of murders since 2019, or spike again during the last half of the year.

Halfway through 2022, there were 20 murders; the year ended with a total of 45. Prior to the pandemic, there was a total of 33 murders in 2019 and 32 in 2018.

The pandemic brought money to realize long-standing plans to reduce violence in the city thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal grant program meant to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city so far has set aside $7.5 million in Youth Violence Intervention Program Grants, part of $145 million Akron received through ARPA. The money is going to several dozen grant recipients working on anti-violence strategies. Groups started receiving money last year, as the number of murders and shootings started to subside.

But with the anti-violence initiative just starting, time will tell whether the programs have an impact.

Violence increases with warm weather

Despite the relatively low number of murders in Akron so far this year, officials worry that warm weather could lead to an increase in violence.

The 15th murder this year happened July 3, when Ernestine Stallings, 34, was fatally shot in broad daylight after leaving a dollar store.

"I would say we see a spike in the summer months in general," said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, the department's public information officer. "July particularly tends to give us some challenges, you know ... a lot of it's drug related and they appear to be retaliatory shootings, too."

Akron murders and the number of murders solved by Akron police, 2019 to 2023 as of June 23.

Akron homicide detective Bertina King said most of the deaths are among people who know each other.

"I would say, probably 90% of our murders are something related to something else. And a number of our homicide victims are prior shooting victims − like maybe they have a prior shooting where they were shot before they were murdered," she said. "With the majority of people who are involved in them, somebody does something on one side, then you have to retaliate on the other side and then we have to go back to that side," she said.

None of those would be considered random shootings, King said.

Firearms-related data for the last four years compiled by the city of Akron.

The city saw a total of 383 shootings over the last two years, with 202 victims in 2021, decreasing to 181 victims last year. This year through May, police responded to 76 shootings.

According to Akron police data, in both 2021 and 2022, 80% of the victims were male, and 84% were Black.

The percentage of younger shooting victims declined during the those two years, with 64% of victims under the age of 30 in 2021, dropping to 54% last year. Whether the trend will continue is unclear.

So far this year, 90% of shooting victims were Black, 86% were male and 72% were younger than 30.

While the number of firearms confiscated by police increased from 2019 to 2021, Miller said police believe a drop in seizures in 2022 coincides with a new state law that allows permitless concealed carry.

Teaching young people another way

Government and community leaders believe a primary tool in reducing violence lies in mentoring young people, one of eight focuses of the Youth Violence Intervention Program.

The other strategies include increasing recreational programs, anti-recidivism programs, police-community relations, substance abuse and mental illness programs, among others.

Denico Buckley-Knight, who manages the violence intervention program, said 13 mentoring organizations funded by COVID relief money reach about 700 Akron youth each week.

So far, about $5 million of $7 million for violence prevention and intervention has been spent, with grants going to 41 grantees.

Half the spending has gone to 10 organizations: Alchemy Inc. ($526,000), Project Grad Akron ($338,000), Pastoral Counseling Services of Summit County, Inc. ($332,000), Victim Assistance ($250,000) and $200,000 each to the Battered Women's Shelter, Citizen's Akron Church, Dreams Academy, Guys and Gals Community Partnership Inc. and The Fallen Fathers Foundation.

Dreams Academy offers a vision for the future

Dreams Academy reaches around 100 boys and girls up to age 15 each week, said founder and Executive Director Brandon R. Scarborough.

He said the young boys in particular are prone to experiencing emotional harm.

"Anger is an emotion that we're trying to work with them so they know how to manage," he said. "A lot of African American males struggle with anger and it's sometimes the only emotion they know. I think that's really why another reason violence is so high, because a lot of our men are angry ... they're angry at everything you can think of from losing the game to being last in line to being called the wrong name at the wrong time, you know. It's a lot, but a lot of it has to do with not knowing how to manage those emotions."

Brandon R. Scarborough, executive director of Dreams Academy, works with Braylon Lee and Donald Bailey, right, during a meeting at The House of the Lord on June 26 in Akron.

At a recent meeting at The House of the Lord Church, eight boys ages 10 to 15 squirmed and fidgeted as entrepreneur Tyrone Adams shared his life story.

Then Adams brought out a basketball and asked the boys if they could tell whose autograph was on it. They started to become more interested.

"LeBron James?" one suggested.

They passed the ball around the table until Adams told them he had helped install a treadmill at the White House.

"That's President Barack Obama's signature," he said, adding, "I could not see that one day I would have the opportunity to impact the life of the president."

Andre Hampton, program manager of Dreams Academy, talks with participants during a meeting at The House of the Lord on June 26 in Akron.

Scarborough said the sessions are meant to show the boys they can succeed despite some of the things they have experienced.

"A lot of what we talk about is the violence, grief, trauma − those types of things mixed in with leadership, etiquette, financial literacy, things that will help propel their lives as they get older so they can take from this and really have tools for success," Scarborough said.

He said two members of the group have lost fathers in the past few years. Others have also seen violence and death in the community.

Saint-Michael Walker, 12, said he doubts he will be shot like his father was in 2020, but added he and his family were greatly affected by the death.

"It hurt," he said. "It hurt. It hurt my mom and it hurt me a lot because all of us lost him."

Walker said he often hears gunshots in his neighborhood, particularly late at night.

"They don't really scare me because I wasn't involved in it."

Homicide detective encourages people to 'tell someone' if they're being threatened

King said police have many tools to help solve crimes — they've even been able to match shell casings found in Akron to guns used in crimes in other cities, including Columbus.

In some cases, suspects give themselves away online.

"A lot of them are younger kids, so they're also rapping about it afterwards, and rapping about shooting," she said.

However, she said the best help comes from people who know details and are willing to provide them to detectives, especially before an incident takes place.

"I've talked to a number of people over the years who've said, 'So-and-so is after me. If something happens to me, this is who did it' − and it does work out," she said.

The Rev. Lorenzo Glenn of the Macedonia Baptist Church leads Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Police Chief Stephen Mylett and other city officials in prayer outside Akron Children's Hospital on July 8, 2022, before a press conference announcing the shooting death of a 4-yea- old girl.

King advises those who feel they are in danger to let people know who is threatening them.

"They should tell someone. They should tell a family member, because they won't have a problem talking to us. Their moms and grandmas want their cases solved. Trust me, they do."

Anyone with information on crimes can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Those reporting information can remain anonymous.

