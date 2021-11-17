Murders, mystery, money: Here's a timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

The Murdaugh family.

Their names have been in news for months, wrapped in murder and mystery.

The Murdaughs are members of a prominent S.C. legal family that first made regional headlines after Paul Murdaugh was involved in a February 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach, 19, of Hampton County.

In June, Paul, 22, and his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, were found dead of multiple gunshots.

According to the obituary prepared by the family, Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1991, where she met her husband, Alex.

Paul was a junior at the University of South Carolina.

Here's a general look at dates connected to the past few months of news out of Hampton County:

Timeline surrounding the Murdaugh Family

► June 7: On the night of June 7, prominent Lowcountry attorney Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh found his wife and son shot at 4147 Moselle Road, near Islandton.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reported that both victims were shot multiple times and were found on the ground in front of the family's dog kennels.

The late Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

► June 10: Randolph Murdaugh III, longtime 14th Circuit Solicitor, a member of the prominent Murdaugh family of Hampton County, and partner in one of the largest law firms in the South Carolina Lowcountry, died after suffering from extended health problems at the age of 81.

► June 22: SLED announces that it has "opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh."

► June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son, Buster, offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests and convictions.

► July 7: New court documents filed allege a civil conspiracy possibly connecting law enforcement and members of the Murdaugh family following the fatal 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County.

► Aug. 15: Current 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone recused himself from the homicide case and passed it on to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

► Sept 3: The Hampton County Guardian received the following statement from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA (PMPED) law firm in Hampton:

From left are Alex Murdaugh, Randy Murdaugh IV and the late Randolph Murdaugh III.

"On Friday, September 3, 2021, Alex Murdaugh resigned from the Law Firm. He is no longer associated with PMPED in any manner. His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.

► Sept. 4: According to SLED, on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1:34 p.m., Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh, who reported that he had been shot in the head on Old Salkehatchie Road, a rural road near Varnville, S.C., in Hampton County.

► Sept. 6: Alex Murdaugh announced he was resigning from the family’s storied law firm and entering rehab. In a statement, he said Paul and Maggie’s murders caused “an incredibly difficult time” in his life.

On Aug. 11, Solicitor Duffie Stone officially recused himself from prosecuting the Murdaugh double homicide case, information that was just made public this week.

“I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” the statement continues. “I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

► Sept. 8: The eldest brother, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh, IV, in the prominent Murdaugh family of Hampton County issued a statement:

Clockwise from left are Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh Jr., Randolph IV, and Randolph III. Four generations of Randolph Murdaughs have practiced law in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

"I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money. I love my law firm family and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships."

► Sept. 8: The S.C. Supreme Court published an order on Appellate Case No. 2021-000974, in the Matter of Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Respondent, which temporarily suspended Murdaugh's license to practice law following the allegations by the PMPED firm.

► Sept. 9: The family estate of a 19-year-old Hampton County woman who died in a 2019 boat crash has filed a new legal action involving Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son, Richard Alexander "Buster" Murdaugh, Jr.

► Sept. 10: Alex Murdaugh's spokesperson issued a new statement with some more specific details on the Sept. 4 shooting, including that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

► Sept. 13: SLED announced that it opened an investigation regarding Alex Murdaugh based upon allegations that he misappropriated funds in connection to his position as a former lawyer with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick (PMPED) law firm in Hampton, S.C.

► Sept. 14: State police say Alex Murdaugh tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head

► Sept. 15: The death of Murdaugh's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield in 2018 has now sparked a criminal investigation and another civil suit against Murdaugh and other parties allegedly involved.►Sept. 15: Friends remember homicide victim Maggie Murdaugh on her birthday

► Sept. 15: Alex Murdaugh is expected to turn himself into police Thursday, his attorney said.

Alex Murduagh during his bond hearing in the Hampton County Magistrate Court on Sept. 16

► Sept. 16: Alex Murdaugh was arrested in Hampton County, according to S.C. State Police around noon on Thursday.

► Sept. 16: Alex Murdaugh was granted a $20,000 bond after being arrested in Hampton County.

► Oct. 4: The sons of a former housekeeper to Alex Murdaugh will receive a multi-million dollar settlement they were initially entitled from a lawsuit filed after the woman's death in 2018, according to attorneys now representing the family.

► Oct. 6: Court documents allege Alex Murdaugh was responsible for diverting more than $3.5 million in wrongful death lawsuit settlement funds away from the heirs of his deceased housekeeper to a P.O. box instead.

► Oct. 14: Alex Murdaugh was arrested on felony charges tied to the insurance proceeds from the death of his family's former housekeeper.

► Oct. 15: Medical notes from Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia, sent to The Greenville News, show that Alex Murdaugh suffered gunshot wounds and a skull fracture in an alleged suicide-for-hire scheme on Sept. 4.

► Oct. 19: Alex Murdaugh was denied bond on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before bond can be reconsidered.

► Oct. 22: The State Law Enforcement Division released audio recordings of the 911 calls from the Sept. 4 alleged botched suicide-for-hire-plot in which Alex Murdaugh and another man are facing criminal charges.

► Oct. 25: The Murdaugh double homicide and subsequent saga has developed a cultlike following on social media.

► Nov. 11: Multiple settlements from numerous parties have been agreed upon for the heirs of Gloria Ann Satterfield, the Murdaugh housekeeper who died after an accident at the Murdaugh home in Colleton County, S.C. in 2018.

► Nov. 11: Alex Murdaugh's attorneys are fighting to unfreeze his assets and to have his bond denial reconsidered.

► As of this article's last publish, no arrests had been made in the June double homicide. No suspects had been publicly named either.

