Murdoch-Owned New York Post Trolls 'Florida Man' Donald Trump With Page 26 Burn

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post relegated Donald Trump’s 2024 run announcement to the bottom of its front page on Wednesday.

To add insult to injury to the former president, the previously pro-Trump tabloid didn’t even mention his name on the cover.

Instead, it just wrote: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

Ouch…that's gonna sting.

The coverage inside the newspaper was not much better for Trump.

The Post buried the story on page 26 and peppered the copy with digs at the former president, calling his Mar-a-Lago estate “his resort and classified-documents library” and saying he was “famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television.”

The Post and fellow Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal appear to have taken an anti-Trump stance since the GOP’s poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections, which many conservatives have blamed on the former president.

Murdoch has reportedly said he is ready to move on from Trump and sees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the future of the Republican party.

