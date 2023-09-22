Murdoch's succession

Lachlan Murdoch congratulated his father for a "remarkable 70-year career" after Rupert Murdoch announced he would be stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp. Also in the news: UAW could expand its strike to include more auto plants by midday Friday and what to know about mounting book bans across the nation.

This is the news to know on Friday.

Media mogul Murdoch will step aside in November

Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan is set to become the sole chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp after his father makes his official departure from both companies in November. Rupert Murdoch, 92, is transitioning to the title of chairman emeritus and said he was in good health when he announced the move on Thursday. The change comes amid a tumultuous period for Fox's TV network: The company earlier this year settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million right as the case was about to go to trial. A week after the settlement was agreed to, the network and top talent Tucker Carlson agreed to part ways. Read more

UAW threatens to expand its strike by noon on Friday

The United Auto Workers union is preparing to expand its strike against Detroit’s Big Three unless it sees progress in contract negotiations. UAW President Shawn Fain says workers at more factories will join those already on strike at noon Friday unless there is “serious progress” toward agreements. So far the strike is limited to about 13,000 workers at a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, and a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio. However, layoffs are starting to occur at other locations as the strike crimps the industry's supply chain. Read more

More news to know now

House Republicans cancel votes with just eight days to funding deadline

House Republicans have just about a week to avert a government shutdown, after making little to no progress for weeks of negotiations.

That didn't stop House GOP leadership on Thursday from canceling future planned votes for the rest of the week, seemingly sending lawmakers back home as they work to mend divisions.

The prospects of a government shutdown heightened Thursday after hardline conservative lawmakers tanked a procedural vote for a defense spending bill for the second time, in another stunning setback for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as he struggles to unite House Republicans behind a funding deal.

Moderate GOP lawmakers who have increasingly become frustrated with their conservative colleagues have discussed pursuing an archaic legislative process that allows lawmakers to force a bill on the House floor, effectively sidestepping leadership.

The petition may present a rare opportunity for bipartisanship in Washington, as lawmakers seek answers on how to avoid a shutdown for constituents.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown.

Zelenskyy's address to Washington asks for more aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy capped off a daytrip to Washington on Thursday, when he met with lawmakers, military brass and President Joe Biden at the White House. But his visit seems to have done little to change the hearts and minds of lawmakers skeptical of providing additional assistance to Ukraine. Biden in August requested lawmakers to approve another $24 billion in additional aid related to Ukraine. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who has expressed reluctance to include Ukraine aid in a spending package to fund the government, declined to commit to putting Biden's ask on the House floor on Thursday. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), right, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), left, walking to a meeting with Senators at the United States Capitol on September 21, 2023.

Book bans continue to rise in US public schools and libraries

Book bans across the country hit a record high in the last academic school year as public schools and libraries have been targeted by continued efforts to censor books, according to new reports released this week. A majority of the targeted books were written by or about a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or a woman, according to reports released from the American Library Association and PEN America, a free speech advocacy group. And the challenges continue to spread through "coordinated campaigns by a vocal minority of groups," the reports said. Read more

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Julie Ertz's farewell to USWNT

The U.S. women gave Julie Ertz the perfect send-off. She didn’t score — not for lack of her teammates trying. Mightily — but the USWNT beat South Africa 3-0 on Thursday night and, in the process, found some of that joy they were so obviously missing at the World Cup. Read more

Julie Ertz played her final game for the USWNT on Thursday night.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

