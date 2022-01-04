Murello Back As Long Valley's Mayor, 2 Committeemen Sworn In

LONG VALLEY, NJ — Two re-elected Washington Township Committee members were sworn in on Monday night, with the township’s 2021 mayor chosen again for that seat.

Kenneth Short and Bill Roehrich took their oaths of office, with Matt Murello selected as Washington Township's 66th mayor, while Committee Member Tyler Oborn was chosen vice-mayor.

Fire department, first aid squad members and other appointees also took their oaths of office during the meeting.

At the reorganization event, county and state dignitaries were in attendance, including 25th District Legislators, Sen. Anthony Bucco, Assemblyman Brian Bergen and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn. Morris County’s Sheriff James Gannon, Clerk Ann Grossi, Surrogate Heather Darling and Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen all attended.





In an annual Mayor’s Address, Murello thanked fellow committee members for choosing him to serve in the seat, stating that in spite of COVID, “things are looking up.”

“We are certainly not out of the COVID woods yet, but we now have a much better idea on how to limit our exposure, what preventative measures do and do not work and, with the increase of testing, vaccines and the approvals of new treatments and therapeutics, our outlook for the end of COVID restrictions is more promising than it has been at any point in the last 22 months,” he said.

He recognized the township’s Health Department for their “proactive and informative approach to this unprecedented global event.”

In 2021, he said that Washington Township achieved an “A” rating by an independent research group, that ranked the community as one of the best in the country.

Washington Township is ranked as having the third lowest municipal property taxes in the county, Murello added, with a $30 municipal tax increase in the 2021 budget, versus regional and local school districts, which he said have experienced two to three times the increase. Over the past five years, he said any municipal tax increase has been under two percent.

“As we begin to work on the budget for this year, a process that is open to the public, I’m committed to continuing this trend to keep the municipal share of the property taxes low and deliver the services needed for our residents,” Murello said.

During the year, there were improvements made on the roads, with $1.2 million budgeted on paving projects, with three miles of long-term projects on Spring Lane and all of Rock Road, finished. There were four miles of oil and chip projects also undertaken.

The township gained $1.1 million in shared service revenue and has 21 agreements in place, he added.

There were $374,000 grant awards given to the township, with $76,000 from the county for a walking trail extension at Rock Spring Park.

He anticipates the Municipal Building renovation and exterior improvement project to happen in 2022, with a bid likely awarded for improvements and expansions to the Senior Center. He praised the Recreation Department for its consistent programming, from fitness to drive-in movies to the holiday light decorating contest. Rock Spring Park’s playground was also improved, with an ADA accessible swingset put into place.

He thanked the volunteer first responders and the police department for their response in the pandemic and to other emergencies.

