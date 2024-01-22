Murfreesboro Buddhist temple reports burglary after monk’s living quarters ‘ransacked’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Wat Amphawan Temple of America feel targeted after a group of six people allegedly entered the monk living quarters in Murfreesboro Saturday, ransacking several rooms.

Temple members said the incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, when security footage showed what appeared to be six individuals getting out of a vehicle and entering the living quarters. After about four minutes, the individuals reportedly encountered a foreign exchange student staying in the home and left.

“You feel so violated, and then it scared you, and then it’s also sad that people have an audacity to do this kind of thing,” temple member Pakaysy Vongratsamy said.

WATCH: Buddhist temple ransacked in Murfreesboro

Even though the temple’s abbot was out of town and nobody was injured, members told News 2 they believe they’re part of a growing trend of temples targeted by similar crimes.

According to Vongratsamy, temples across the country are reporting suspects who request blessings from a monk, while someone else breaks into another part of the temple. Several incidents, she said, have involved violence.

Back in February 2022, a woman was charged after an alleged assault at Wat Amphawan Temple of America. In addition, a South Nashville monk was attacked and robbed of $4,000 in November 2022.

Man accused of trying to steal $1,495 sunglasses at Green Hills arrested for numerous charges

“They come in, like, groups of six, seven, eight, with women and children sometimes as the lure to get us busy, and then the men will go inside, ransacking the temple,” Vongratsamy explained. “For those temples that are not attacked yet, be careful. Don’t be gullible like us.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the situation. For now, members of the temple are avoiding the rooms entered while investigators work to collect fingerprints. The temple is still working to determine what, if anything, was taken.

“We should learn how to love each other, have peace, be kind, treat others the way you want to be treated. That’s my message,” temple member Somphone Butkhosa told News 2.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“Just know that we are loving and caring people. We forgive what you do, but please do not do this to any other people, and that this is something that nobody wants,” Vongratsamy added.

If you have information about this incident or about individuals who might have been involved, you are asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.