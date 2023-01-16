Murfreesboro man charged with criminal homicide after 'road-rage related' shooting

A Murfreesboro man has been charged with criminal homicide after a Saturday morning shooting led to the death of a passenger in another car.

Metro Nashville Police Department has charged Caleb Harney of Murfreesboro with criminal homicide after a fatal shooting on Bell Road on Saturday.

Caleb Harney, 22, was charged Saturday evening after what law enforcement called a “road rage-related fatal shooting” on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive.

The investigation, being led by Detective Charles Duke of the Metro Nashville Police Department, has determined that Harney was driving a Nissan Altima on Bell Road toward the Hickory Hollow area shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when there was a roadway altercation with a Chevrolet Camaro, of which the unnamed victim was the passenger.

According to police, the Camaro reportedly cut off the Altima, so Harney began following the Camaro. The Camaro driver “slammed on the brakes,” causing the Altima to rear end the Camaro.

The Camaro then sped off, and Harney continued after it, police said. After the Camaro struck another vehicle near Brookview Estates Drive and veered off the roadway, Harney also veered off the roadway, they said.

According to Harney, the victim got out of the Camaro and “began yelling and cursing.” The two began to fight, and then Harney pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, fatally wounding him, police said.

Police said Harney attempted to hide the gun in a nearby field before they arrived, but it was recovered by detectives.

No weapons were found on the victim, who police believe to be a 30-year-old Nashville man. They are still working to confirm his identity.

Harney is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murfreesboro man charged after fatal Antioch 'road-rage' shooting