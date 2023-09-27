Murfreesboro man suspected in Nashville homicide case captured in East Tennessee

Authorities have arrested a Murfreesboro man in East Tennessee after they say he shot and left another man for dead on Kelley Drive in North Nashville over the weekend.

David Samuel Henry, 28, was taken into custody in Jefferson County Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of 26-year-old Kelvin Stowers Jr.

Stowers was found before 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Keeley Drive. Henry was identified as a suspect through tips to Crime Stoppers, Nashville police said late Tuesday.

Investigators believe Henry shot Stowers inside a Nissan Rogue before pushing him out of the vehicle and leaving him on Kelley Drive, according to a statement from police.

Investigators released an alert for Henry's SUV and a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer spotted it in Jefferson County, pulled the vehicle over and took him into custody, police said.

Henry will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Highway Patrol arrests suspect in Nashville homicide case