Murfreesboro Medical Clinic alerts patients at risk after 'criminal cyber-attack'

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter warns patients and employees about an April 22 cybersecurity incident that may have resulted in the theft of personal information.

MMC refused a ransom demand to criminals that came six days after the clinic learned by April 24 what happened, said Joey Peay, the chief executive officer for the physician-owned for-profit Murfreesboro business.

"We did not pay a ransom," said Peay, adding that the criminals made another ransom demand Tuesday. "We're not going to. We refused to engage with them. Law enforcement and (legal) counsel advised us not to. It’s the principle of the matter."

Cyber attacks have become an international problem impacting businesses and governments, said Peay, adding that our national security officials need to respond.

MMC was the victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack by a well-known global cyber extortion operation, according to a press release from Lauren Knox, a spokeswoman for the clinic.

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic is home to one of the state's largest multi-specialty physician groups, with more than 80 physicians and 600 employees.

The clinic early in the first week of May confirmed that MMC was closing temporarily and canceling scheduled appointments while working on the cyber-attack issues. MMC partially reopened later that week.

MMC made the decision to close and cancel appointments in early May after the ransom threat was made by the end of April, Peay said.

MMC offers assistance to patients with identity concerns

MMC will have representatives available to assist individuals who believe they may be affected and have questions about this matter. Those impacted can contact MMC by one or more of the methods below:

Call 833-901-4625 and be prepared to provide engagement number B096407.

Write to: Attention Compliance Department, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter, 1272 Garrison Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

MMC identifies long list of personal identification information at risk

Although MMC has been unable to determine whether any personal information was actually accessed or removed from its network, the information that may have been affected by this incident includes, but is not limited to the following:

individuals’ full names,

dates of birth,

home addresses,

phone numbers,

copies of drivers’ licenses,

or partial Social Security numbers,

dependent information,

dates of service,

medical and diagnostic information related to those dates of service,

test results,

procedure notes,

prescription information,

medical record numbers,

and insurance and enrollment information, including group name, identification number, and claim numbers.

MMC does not store credit card or bank account information within its network, the press release said.

MMC letters will provide instructions on theft protection support

Rutherford County resident Joe Liggett said he hopes MMC will offer similar assistance to patients and employees that big companies typically provide following a cyber-attack.

"They need to offer identity theft protection for these folks and monitoring services," said Liggett, adding that the hackers have all the information needed to apply for a credit card.

MMC has about 900 employees, including 90 medical doctors, and provides health care at six locations.

The clinic on Tuesday sent letters to people who may have been affected by the cyber-attack to inform them "the steps they can take to receive free credit monitoring and other identity theft protection support," according to the press release.

"MMC recommends these individuals review their credit reports closely and promptly report any fraudulent activity or suspected incident of identity theft to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov," the press release said.

For more information on steps to avoid identity theft, please visit the FTC’s website at: https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/identity-theft.

MMC works with law enforcement after cyber-attack

Officials with MMC identified the technology intrusion on April 24 and immediately shut down its network to limit the spread of the attack, according to the press release.

"MMC’s first priority was to contain the incident and to protect its patients and employees," the press release said. "Through extensive, around the clock, system restoration efforts utilizing third-party consultants, MMC was able to completely rebuild its network with enhanced security features and controls to reduce the chance of this or a similar incident from happening in the future."

Since the cyber security attack, MMC has been working with law enforcement agencies and third-party experts to identify the source and scope of the attack, the press release said.

Murfreesboro Medical Center offices

Main office, including for MMC Neurology and Spine, Joint and Pain care: 1272 Garrison Drive

MMC South Church: 3626 Shelbyville Highway (U.S. Highway 231)

MMC at the Fountains, including Medling Plastic Surgery and Dermatology: 1430 Medical Center Parkway

MMC Northfield: 237 W Northfield Boulevard, Suite 101

MMC Family Now Walk-In Clinics: Lascassas location at Kroger Shopping Center, 2042 New Lascassas Pike, Suite A-1; New Salem location at Publix Shopping Center at 2658 New Salem Highway, Suite A-11; South Church location at 3626 Shelbyville Pike.

