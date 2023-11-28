Murfreesboro officer shooting: What we know about the body cam footage, man who died

A Murfreesboro police officer remains on administrative leave after he shot and killed a man armed with a knife inside a shopping center on North Thompson Lane.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Steven James Murphy, died at a local hospital Wednesday. Police identified the officer who fired the shots as five-year veteran Adam Claiborne.

Murfreesboro police released the body camera footage of the shooting Thanksgiving Day.

Here is what we know about the case.

Two attempted robberies and a shooting

Police were first called to the shopping center at about 9:13 a.m. Wednesday after an armored truck driver was nearly robbed at a nearby ATM.

The driver pulled out a weapon when approached by Murphy, police said, causing him to walk away.

Murphy retreated to a nearby Jason's Deli, where six employees were inside getting ready to open the restaurant, police said. Once inside, Murphy tried to rob the store, Murfreesboro police spokesman Larry Flowers said.

When officers arrived, they confronted Murphy inside the restaurant and "gave him various commands to produce his hands," Flowers said.

Murphy refused to raise his hands, then charged at the officers with "two large knives," Flowers said.

Claiborne fired multiple times, hitting Murphy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the shooting investigation, Flowers said.

'I needed to die'

Police have released a 48-second video, taken from the shooting, but only about half of it is actual video. The remaining half is made up of audio and still images of the two knives Murphy held.

The video begins with Claiborne in his patrol vehicle, pulling up to the restaurant at 9:16 a.m., three minutes after the initial 911 call.

In the video, Claiborne opens a door to the restaurant. The service counter is visible in front of him with customer seating to his right and an employee-only area to the left. Murphy, whose face is blurred in the video, stands at the far end of the employee-only area.

Murphy begins to walk towards Claiborne.

"Hey, hey," Claiborne says.

Murphy yells over Claiborne and runs at the officer with a knife in each hand, raised on either side of his head.

"Drop it, drop it now," Claiborne says, raising his voice.

The video pauses at 20 seconds but the audio continues. There's at least three shots, then a metallic clanging.

Claiborne calls out over the radio that there were shots fired, and again tells Murphy to drop the knife.

"I needed to die," Murphy says.

"Roll EMS," Claiborne says over the radio.

"Don't roll EMS," Murphy says in response.

"Don't move," Claiborne says to Murphy.

Murphy groans.

The audio then cuts out at 38 seconds, leaving the last 10 seconds for two still images of the scene. In one, Murphy's body is obscured by a black oval with only his hand visible. A black handled chef's knife is within finger-tip length while a white handled bread knife lies about a foot away. The second image is a closeup of the two knives.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murfreesboro police shooting footage details man's death