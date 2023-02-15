Murfreesboro police ID man fatally stabbed at half-way house; 1 arrested

The Murfreesboro Police Department announced that Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing his roommate to death at an addiction treatment half-way house Monday night.

Officers took Malik Smith, 24, into custody once arriving at the Freedom Recovery House on Ransom Drive, at 9:49 p.m. Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of one of his roommates, according to the announcement.

Police later identified the man who died as 31-year-old Phillip Maddox Jr.

Smith is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for April 3 in Rutherford County General Sessions court.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the deadly stabbing. This investigation continues.

