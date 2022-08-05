Murfreesboro police investigating death of pedestrian hit by a car

Red spray-painted markings were left on the ground after Murfreesboro police investigated a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday, a spokesperson from the police department said.

Police closed E. Main St. from Rutherford Blvd. to Twin Oak Dr. during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

