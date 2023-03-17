Murfreesboro police investigating death of woman found in garage as a homicide

Murfreesboro police said they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a Swanson Lane home garage Thursday.

Police did not release the name of the woman, or the person of interest who is in custody.

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murfreesboro police: Death of woman found in garage is a homicide