Murfreesboro police: Man dead in Pritchett Drive shooting; suspects at large

Kendall Storay has died after being found shot inside a car on Pritchett Drive, the Murfreesboro Police Department said Thursday. He was 20 years old.

Storay was first found with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a black Infiniti sedan at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, a news release from MPD said. He was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Rutherford, where he later died. Police believe he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Storay met two males on Pritchett Drive when the two males got into the car, pulled out a gun and tried to rob Storay and the driver, according to the release. The two males then ran from the scene.

"Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to residents in the neighborhood," the release said.

An investigation is underway way as police search for the people involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email 0363@murfreesborotn.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or on the P3 Intel mobile app.

