Murfreesboro police: Man faces vehicular homicide charge in wreck that left 11 year old dead

Cole Johnson

A Murfreesboro man now faces a vehicular homicide charge after a wreck left 11-year-old Cole Johnson dead and several others hurt in a May wreck, Murfreesboro police said.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide in connection with the boy's death. He also faces three counts of vehicular assault; felony reckless endangerment; driving under the influence; driving without a license; and an open container.

He was arrested Monday afternoon at a home on Mason Court, MPD said.

Initial coverage: Monday crash on Lascassas Pike kills Providence Christian fifth-grader

How the wreck unfolded

Tejeda was driving a Toyota Camry when it crossed into the oncoming lane on Lascassas Pike just east of DeJarnette Lane on May 23, according to MPD. It crashed head-on into a 2021 Toyota Corolla around 3:15 p.m.

Cole was inside the Corolla and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. A 9-year-old boy, a man and a woman inside the Corolla were also hurt. Tejeda and his passenger were also injured.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, MPD said.

Tejeda's blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit at the time of the wreck, according to a toxicology report. He is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $177,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Sept. 1, MPD said.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro man faces vehicular homicide in wreck that killed boy