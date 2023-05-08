Murfreesboro police: Man killed, one injured after homeowner shoots during burglary attempt

A Murfreesboro homeowner won't face charges after he shot two men, killing one, accused of breaking into his home, using a Taser on the family's dog and holding a teenage boy at gunpoint.

Murfreesboro police were called to the home in the 100 block of January Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday in reference to the shooting, according to a statement released Sunday evening.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 52-year-old Kevin Ford dead at the front door, according to the statement.

One man was killed and another injured after they allegedly tried to break into a home on January Street on Friday, May 5, 2023.

A second man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Salvation Army on Main Street, police said. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released into police custody on charges of aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbry, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

According to police, the two men donned gloves and masks and broke into the home through the front door. When inside, they used a Taser on the dog before holding the homeowner's son at gunpoint, police said.

The homeowner then grabbed his gun and shot the two men several times, police said. While the shooting and break-in remain under investigation, police said the homeowner will not face any charges.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Police: Murfreesboro homeowner kills man during burglary attempt