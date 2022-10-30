Murfreesboro police: Man shot on John R. Rice Boulevard dies

A 22-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Murfreesboro police said.

Detectives said Micah Robinson, 22, was shot in a targeted incident in the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard near Interstate 24, Murfreesboro Police Department announced in a news release.

The release said officers that responded to the scene found Robinson in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was initially taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and was later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center by helicopter. He died after surgery, police said.

"The preliminary investigation shows Robinson was walking along John R. Rice when the occupants in a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting at him," the release said.

Detectives are investigating the case but had not determined a suspect or motive as of Sunday night. are working to develop suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips, and upload photos or videos can be submitted to police via the P2 Intel Mobile App.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro police: No suspects in shooting that killed 22-year-old