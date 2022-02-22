Murfreesboro police: Officers OK after Monday night wreck

Two officers were in a police SUV when it was hit by another car, Murfreesboro police said. The officers were examined by medics at the scene and are OK.

Two officers in a police SUV were hit by another driver Monday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department said in a news release.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Elam Farm Road. The police SUV was T-boned by the other vehicle, MPD said.

The officers were examined by medics at the scene and are OK, according to the release. The other driver was also examined. Nobody was taken to the hospital, MPD said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning.

