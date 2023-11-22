Murfreesboro police shoot suspected robber inside closed restaurant

A Murfreesboro police officer shot a man, suspected of the "strong armed robbery" of an armored truck Wednesday morning after he ran from the scene into a nearby restaurant.

Police were called to a shopping center on North Thompson Lane at about 9:13 a.m., according to Larry Flowers, a spokesperson for the department.

The suspect had retreated inside a Jason's Deli, which had not yet opened for service. Employees were safely evacuated from the scene, Flowers said in the department's statement.

A Murfreesboro police officer shot a man suspected of "strong armed robbery" of an armored truck at a shopping center on North Thompson Lane on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

"A MPD officer fired shots, striking the man," the statement said.

Flowers did not say in the statement what, if any, weapons the suspect may have had in his possession. The statement also did not say what interaction preceded the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was unknown, the statement said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

