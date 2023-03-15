Murfreesboro Police identify murdered woman, track suspected boyfriend

Update: Story details were updated Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m.

Murfreesboro police officers found a woman shot to death in her apartment Tuesday, according to a press release and have identified her as 30-year-old Eva Silver.

Spokesman Larry Flowers said in the press release. "Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and not random."

Silver’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Tyler Gardner, was developed as the suspect by police investigators that resulted in a standoff with Hendersonville police on Tuesday.

According to Flowers, Gardner apparently traveled to his parents’ home in Hendersonville following the fatal shooting. Once there, he threatened to kill himself during a standoff with Hendersonville police. He was found deceased inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This Murfreesboro police patrol SUV is at the scene Tuesday (March 14, 2023) of a shooting death investigation at Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard.

An officer responded to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard for a report of a corpse at 11 a.m. Once inside, responding officers discovered the body of the female victim, Silver.

Murfreesboro police Criminal Investigations Division and Hendersonville police detectives are assisting each other with their cases, the press release said.

Murfreesboro police respond to the scene Tuesday (March 14, 2023) of a shooting death investigation at Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard.

Murfreesboro police in February also investigated the shooting death of a woman, 25-year-old Rebecca "Becca" Stockton, at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing. Police charged her 41-year-old boyfriend Shaleem Hamilton with first degree murder after arresting him in Corbin, Kentucky, according to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Stockton had sought to leave her boyfriend in order for him to recognize he was sick and needed help before they could work on their relationship, said her mother, Chris Stockton.

Becca Stockton is a 2016 graduate of Rutherford County's Central Magnet School in downtown Murfreesboro.

A family's heartbreak: Becca's charisma remembered, 'She loved everybody'

Reach Scott Broden at sbroden@dnj.com, 615-278-5158 or on Twitter @ScottBroden. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro police are investigating shooting death of woman Tuesday