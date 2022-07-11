I-840 shooting: Interstate reopens after 2 hurt in shooting in Rutherford County

Police shut down I-840 west after a shooting left two people hurt Monday morning and a search for a suspect unfolded.

Interstate 840 westbound has reopened after a police search for a shooting suspect near the Almaville Road exit, officials reported.

Two people were hurt in the shooting and taken to two hospitals, according to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Police shut down I-840 west from Almaville Road to Veterans Parkway as they searched the area and gathered evidence.

The closure was first reported just after 7:30 a.m. and traffic was flowing again by 9:15 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also involved, a spokesperson said.

No other information was immediately available Monday morning.

