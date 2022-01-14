Murfreesboro woman charged in death of mother found dead in Sparta home

State agents on Thursday announced the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman in connection to the death of her mother, who was found dead in White County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Quonisha Vonique Webb, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after law enforcement discovered Emmaline Webb, 52, unresponsive in her Sparta home.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents, with help from the Sparta Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to a home Thursday night on North Edgewood Drive.

Authorities arrived responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at that address. At the scene, Sparta officers found Emmaline Webb unresponsive.

When EMS arrived, the TBI reported, it was determined the woman was dead.

During the course of the investigation, the TBI reported, agents developed information that identified the victim’s daughter as the person responsible for assaulting the victim.

On Thursday night, Quonisha Vonique Webb was arrested and booked into the White County Jail.

As of Friday, she remained jailed there without bond.

A motive in the killing was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murfreesboro woman charged in death of mother, found dead in Sparta