Here’s What Murgitroyd Group PLC’s (LON:MUR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Murgitroyd Group PLC’s (LON:MUR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Murgitroyd Group has a price to earnings ratio of 15.31, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Murgitroyd Group:

P/E of 15.31 = £4.54 ÷ £0.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Murgitroyd Group’s earnings per share grew by -4.9% in the last twelve months. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.0% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Murgitroyd Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.6) for companies in the professional services industry is roughly the same as Murgitroyd Group’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Murgitroyd Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Murgitroyd Group’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Murgitroyd Group’s UK£2.8m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Murgitroyd Group’s P/E Ratio

Murgitroyd Group’s P/E is 15.3 which is about average (15.2) in the GB market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth. But the P/E suggests shareholders have some doubts.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.