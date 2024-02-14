Muriel McKay: Met Police to begin new search for woman's remains next month, says grandson

It is believed Muriel McKay was abducted as she arrived back at her Wimbledon home

A man who met his grandmother's killer in a bid to find where her body was hidden says police have told him they will search for her remains next month.

Muriel McKay, 55, was kidnapped in 1969 after being mistaken for the then-wife of Rupert Murdoch and held to ransom for £1m at a farm in Hertfordshire.

Mark Randolph Dyer and his mother travelled to Trinidad to meet Muriel's killer Nizamodeen Hosein last month.

The Metropolitan Police said it "remains in contact" with the family.

Muriel McKay was the wife of Rupert Murdoch's deputy Alick McKay when she was abducted from her home in Wimbledon in south-west London on 29 December 1969. She was held at a farm near Bishop's Stortford.

Brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of her kidnap and murder, but while Arthur died in prison in 2009, Nizamodeen was deported to Trinidad & Tobago after serving his sentence.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Mr Dyer, said: "They [The Met] have assembled a new team and they have told us they are planning to go back to the farm in March to pick my grandmother up, which is great news.

"They have also said they are going to Trinidad the week after next to meet Nizamodeen Hosein, with a view to bringing him back to England."

Mr Dyer, 59, and his mother Dianne McKay, 83, went to meet Hosein last month and described the meeting as "difficult" but "a great success".

Mr Dyer said: "I'm 100% confident that Nizamodeen Hosein wants us to have Muriel back. It's very difficult to see someone be so honest about doing something so horrific."

He added that the owner of the farm had been in touch to say he wanted to "co-operate fully" with the police's investigation.

The Met Police searched an area of Stocking Farm in 2022 but nothing was found

The Met's Det Supt Katherine Goodwin said: "Detectives have met Muriel's family and others to speak to them and gather information obtained during their recent visit to Trinidad. We are grateful for their time and assistance.

"We will now review and assess this information to determine the next steps in our investigation. We understand how frustrating and difficult this matter has been for Muriel's family and are still working to recover her remains."

