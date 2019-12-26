Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnell coordination with White House

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she was "disturbed" to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) say he would work in "total coordination" with White House lawyers on President Trump's impeachment trial.

"There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can," McConnell told Fox News earlier this month. Murkowski told Anchorage TV station KTUU that Republicans should not work "hand in glove with the defense," per The New York Times.

Murkowski's statement marked a rare sign of disagreement in the GOP, which has been unified in its defense of Trump against House Democrats' charges that Trump abused his office and obstructed the House impeachment inquiry.

