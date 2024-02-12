Murphy: 'Fairly treacherous' storm coming toward NJ; no state of emergency yet

Gov. Phil Murphy said during a press conference on Monday that residents should brace for a “fairly treacherous” storm that is expected to leave as much as 12 inches of snow in northern and western parts parts of New Jersey.

While the southern part of the state should see mostly rain, further to the north, especially beyond the Interstate 78 corridor, snowfall will be the highest seen so far this winter. Murphy did not declare a state of emergency in advance of the storm.

Murphy said that the most intense precipitation will fall in the middle of the night through 10 a.m. and that he recommends residents work from home where they can. State offices will have a delayed opening.

The governor noted that the state’s emergency operations center is up and running at that a commercial vehicle ban will be implemented in coordination with New York and Pennsylvania for interstates 78, 80, 195, 280, 287, 295 and Route 440 from Interstate 287 to the Outerbridge Crossing.

"I mentioned delayed opening and commercial vehicle ban. Those are two levers that we’re pulling and we reserve the right to pull more if this is worse that what we’re expecting,” Murphy said.

State Police Lieutenant Colonel Chris DeMaise noted that some counties have already activated Code Blue shelters because of the temperatures.

Winter Storm Warning issued

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm warning from midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday as snowfall totals could reach up to a foot in parts of the state.

Northern Warren and Morris counties are likely to see the highest snowfals. Strong winds and precipitation of up to an inch an hour during the Tuesday morning commute are also expected.

Rain is expected to start tonight around 10 p.m. before transitioning into snow on Tuesday morning. Skies should clear later in the day Tuesday and forecasts show sunny skies on Wednesday though temperatures will remain in the low 30s with wind chills making it feel closer to 15 degrees.

