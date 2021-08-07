Murphy guilty of second-degree murder

Aug. 6—Jurors found a McIntosh County man whose state murder conviction was reversed last year by the U.S. Supreme Court on jurisdictional grounds guilty of three felonies filed in federal court.

Patrick Dwayne Murphy, 52, who denied while testifying Wednesday any involvement in the 1999 death of George Jacobs, was acquitted of first-degree murder. Jurors, however, found him guilty of the lesser included offense of second-degree murder, a charge that requires no proof or finding of premeditation.

Jurors found the evidence presented by prosecutors sufficient to find Murphy guilty of murder in perpetration of a kidnapping in Indian country and kidnapping that resulted with death. After deliberating about four and a half hours, jurors acquitted Murphy of kidnapping an eyewitness.

Murphy was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder in McIntosh County District Court for the death of Jacobs, whose beaten and mutilated body was found in a ditch alongside a rural road. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction and Murphy's death sentence in 2002.

His conviction and sentence was the first in Oklahoma to be overturned by a federal appeals court on jurisdictional grounds as the result of a finding the Muscogee Nation reservation exists today as it did when it was granted by treaty in the 1860s. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined in 2017 Congress had taken no steps to disestablish the reservation.

Because both Murphy and Jacobs were enrolled members of the Muscogee Nation, and the alleged crime took place within Indian Country, charges should have been filed against Murphy in federal court pursuant to the Major Crimes Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court came to the same conclusion in 2020 when it issued a 5-4 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, a holding that affirmed the reversal of Murphy's conviction and sentence.

Following this week's trial, acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson said the jurisdictional challenges might have "interrupted" justice, it "was not thwarted."

Story continues

"I am thankful Patrick Murphy has been held accountable for the vicious killing of George Jacobs," Wilson said in a media release. "I know it has been a tumultuous time for the family of Mr. Jacobs, but they can now rest assured the defendant will pay for his crimes."

Murphy, who testified Wednesday, said he was driving around with two other men when they stopped Jacobs and another man in a rural area in northwest McIntosh County. Murphy said Billy Jack Long and Kevin King pulled Jacobs out of the car and beat him to death.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence during the three-day trial that included the testimony of eyewitness Mark Sumka, who also was identified as a kidnapping victim. Sumka told jurors during his testimony on Wednesday that he "could have left" at any time while he rode around with Murphy and two others after Jacobs was killed.

Defense lawyer David B. Autry honed in on Sumka's testimony and inconsistencies in the testimony of other witnesses in an effort to discredit the government's case. He said "uncertainty" of some witness testimony about events that happened almost 22 years ago cast "doubts" about the credibility of their statements.

"Everybody at this scene was drunk — dead drunk — and the alleged eyewitness saw Patrick Murphy do absolutely nothing," Autry said during his closing argument. "And think about these so-called confession witnesses ..., how they contradict."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Reeves reminded jurors that Sumka told them "he ran" when Jacobs was being beaten. Sumka said when he returned to the scene, he saw Murphy holding a knife and then throw the knife.

During the prosecution's closing argument, Reeves highlighted comments Murphy was said to have made while bragging to others about Jacobs' death.

"He finally eliminated the guy he said he wanted to kill," Reeves said, referring to witness testimony.

Dr. Ronald Distefano, an expert witness and former medical examiner, presented during his testimony on Wednesday photographs of Jacobs' beaten body, which the defense attempted to exclude from trial. Photographs depicted a face that was swollen, bruised and lacerated, and cuts made by a knife across Jacobs' throat and upper abdomen — Distefano provided only a description of Jacobs' severed genitalia.

Distefano said Jacobs died as a result of a loss of blood due to blunt- and sharp-force trauma.

A sentencing hearing will be conducted upon the completion of a presentence investigation and report. Murphy remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.