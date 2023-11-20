Murphy High School student sinks sensational buzzer beater
Murphy High School student sinks sensational buzzer beater
Murphy High School student sinks sensational buzzer beater
Winter's coming. You might be scouring used car listings for something that won't break your heart to see covered in road salt. Here's what we found.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus dishes off players who are moving up and going down rankings as we get through Week 2.
Acclaimed director and producer Emma Thomas address Spike Lee's 'specific and respectful' critiques of film regarding Japanese perspective.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
The study upends commonly held beliefs that women are paid less than men because they indirectly choose to be by being less competitive and assertive.
Consumers will always come back for more cosmetics, particularly celebrity-made brands.
Writer-director follows up Oscar-winning 'Promising Young Woman' with comedic thriller set at wealthy British manor.
Four of the seven managers hired this offseason have experience as a bench coach. But what exactly does a bench coach do?
Temple Grandin's biggest missions is to educate more young people on different types of thinkers — and let them know there are careers out there geared toward what they’re good at.
This morning at Scaleway’s ai-PULSE conference, French billionaire and Iliad CEO Xavier Niel gave some extra details about his plans for an AI research lab based in Paris. It will work with PhD students, postdocs and researchers on research papers and open source projects. When Iliad originally unveiled this research lab, the firm said that Niel was committing €100 million to this project ($109 million at today’s exchange rate).
The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
Team O'Neil gets a 2022 Ford F-450 King Ranch, asks 'Will it Rally?' The answer, 'You're not going to believe this...'
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
Artificial intelligence company Tech Spark AI announced on Wednesday a $1.4 million pre-seed round to build out a new generative AI platform called Spark Plug. The round was led by TD Bank, with participation from Salesforce, Canada's government and NBA Canada. Tech Spark AI is based in Toronto and was founded by Tamar Huggins eight years ago to develop school curricula for Black and brown students across North America.
Target's earnings handily beat estimates, but the outcome for the holiday shopping season remains cloudy at best.
There were a record five walk-off field goals on Sunday. Naturally, Monday delivered a sixth.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.