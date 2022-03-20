Murphy: 'We should not allow Vladimir Putin back into the world order'

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on Sunday suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be allowed back into the "world order" and that the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine should be a moment in which the globe rethinks its dependence on Russian energy.

NBC "Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd asked Murphy whether Putin should be allowed back at the negotiating table should there be a ceasefire agreement between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be reached.

"[H]e was in the world order because we allowed for our allies and the United States to be dependent on the products that he produced. So no, we should not allow Vladimir Putin back into the world order," Murphy told Todd. "But we should also be wise to the fact that this is the moment to make the United States, Europe, the rest of the world independent of the product that Russia makes, oil and gas. And if we don't do that, then you will ultimately be forced to keep him at the table."

Ukrainian and Russian officials have engaged in peace talks over the past week but no agreements have been made to end Russian's invasion in Ukraine as it stretches beyond its third week.

"This is ultimately up to President Zelenskyy as to the terms of this agreement. But if President Zelenskyy makes the choice to reject these claims of annexation, the United States people will be with him. The United States will stand with Ukraine if that is a bottom line for the Ukrainian government," Murphy said.

"I think neutrality is on the table. I think sort of increased devolution of power to some of these eastern regions should be on the table. Annexation will be a very tough pill for Zelenskyy to swallow, and the United States is going to support him in whatever decision he makes."

