Murphy Oil Executive VP Retires, Replacement In Place

Murphy Oil Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, has made a change in one of the leadership positions.

As the company was informed by its current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David R. Looney on his decision to retire, it was prompted to find a replacement. The company noted that the board has elected Thomas J. Mireles as a replacement.

Looney's retirement from the company will come into effect on June 30, 2022, a date on which Mireles will also assume the position and Looney's responsibilities, while maintaining oversight of the company's sustainability function.

Looney joined Murphy in 2018 and will conclude his 38-year financial career by modernizing Murphy’s financial function, as well as leading efforts to strengthen the balance sheet following the global pandemic.

Joining the company in 2005, Mireles has a proven track record with Murphy as he earned roles with increasing responsibility culminating in his most recent position as Senior Vice President, Technical Services.

While working at the company, Mireles has gained extensive experience in managing multiple disciplines, including Senior Manager Planning and Business Development, as well as gaining significant operational experience serving as a senior vice president in both the Western and Eastern Hemispheres. Before Murphy, he started his career in 1996 as a petroleum engineer for a major integrated energy company.

“As a key member of the executive team, we want to recognize and thank David for his significant contributions during a transformative time in our company and wish him all the best on his pending retirement,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In addition, we want to acknowledge that Tom’s outstanding leadership skills and in-depth knowledge about Murphy, financial operations, and sustainability position him to be successful with his new responsibilities, and I want to congratulate him on his new role. As we look to the future, Tom and his team will continue with Murphy’s ongoing commitment to sustainability efforts, as well as fulfill Murphy’s commitment to deliver, execute, and explore,” Jenkins added.

