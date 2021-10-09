Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.13

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) will pay a dividend of US$0.13 on the 1st of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Murphy Oil Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Murphy Oil is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 4.8% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$1.10 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 7.6% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Murphy Oil May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's not great to see that Murphy Oil's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.8% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Murphy Oil is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Murphy Oil that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

