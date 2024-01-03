Murphy, Senate Democrats cut a deal to make way for NJ liquor license reform

As the New Jersey Legislature’s lame duck session draws to a close, a new bill introduced ahead of what may be the last Senate Budget Committee meeting could have a lasting impact on how liquor licenses are obtained in the Garden State.

The new effort to address liquor license reform, takes parts of bill that had previously passed both chambers as well as some of the concerns from Gov. Phil Murphy’s November conditional veto and combines them.

While the bill, S4265, is not available for public viewing quite yet, a draft version seen by NorthJersey.com and The Record indicates that it would address many of the same issues sponsors state Sens. Vin Gopal, Paul Sarlo and Troy Singleton have discussed since Murphy made license reform a priority in 2023.

What will the legislation do?

The legislation would allow limited numbers of license-holders for New Jersey breweies, cideries, meaderes and craft distilleries to hold 25 off-premises special events and an unlimited number of on-premises special events and private parties.

The compromise bill would also allow for license-holders to hire servers and wait staff and to sell some food items such as chips, nuts and packaged snacks as well as non-alcoholic beverages. They would also be able to coordinate with a food vendor, including food trucks and restaurants, to sell food on the premises and provide menus to consumers for the sale of food.

Shayla Papalia, packs cans of beer at Ghost Hawk Brewery in Clifton on Jan. 6, 2021.

It would also allow breweries, distilleries, cideries and meaderies to offer discounts and membership programs that offer discounts as well as show televised program on televisions or other screening devices of any number or size on the licensed premises. It also does away with the current tour requirement.

The new bill also increases the number of barrels that a brewery can manufacture from 10,000 to 300,000 per year.

In addition to updating existing licenses, the bill would establish a farm-brewery license that would allow the holder to produce malt alcoholic beverages for retail sale to consumers for consumption off the licensed premises. The holder would be able to brew up to 2,500 barrels of malt alcoholic beverages per year for retail sale for consumption off the premises and to offer samples.

These licenses would only be issued when the brewery is located and constructed upon a tract of land exclusively under the license holder’s control and the license holder is actively engaged in farming on or adjacent to the brewery premises.

The holder would also have to make beer that is “substantially produced from hops or other ingredients grown or cultivated on the license holder’s tract of land” and they wouldn’t be able to sell or offer food on site. This would cost from $100 to $300 a year based on the volume of beer manufactured and only one license can be held per person or entity.

The so-called pocket licenses, those inactive retail sale licenses that exist in municipalities throughout the state, are also addressed in the new bill. Licenses that are inactive for two consecutive license terms would expire, though a municipality can extend that for an additional year.

The director of the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control will be tasked with dividing the current inactive Class C licenses into four groups based on the total length of time that the licenses have been inactive. The group that’s been inactive the longest would be transferred within one year of the bill’s effective date, the second after two years, the third after three years and the fourth after four years.

Municipalities would also be able to transfer the licenses to bordering towns and licenses that have lapsed and not been renewed within eight years prior to the bill taking effect to be available for public sale.

Municipalities would also be able to issue special licenses for businesses at shopping malls. There would be two allowed in each tow for malls at least 750,000 square feet and four for malls of 1,500,000 square feet.

From November: Gov. Phil Murphy sends back NJ liquor license reform bill with conditional veto

How did we get here?

The bill that had passed the Legislature but fell short on the governor’s desk late last year did not “sufficiently enhance our antiquated liquor license laws,” Murphy said in a statement at the time before going on to say that he has “called for a more modern approach to these Prohibition-era laws to reflect the current economy and to better support present and future business owners."

Governor Phil Murphy is shown in Glen Rock in October.

The new bill also does not address Murphy’s call to expand the liquor license program overall, something he said would benefit small family-owned restaurants and called them the “heart and soul of many of our communities and downtowns.”

Legislation bringing his version of reform to life was introduced in both chambers but didn’t gain much traction. A bill by Singleton to address the issue of pocket licenses did not pass either. He said that there were an estimated 1,400 of these inactive licenses "sitting out there right now" in February.

Sarlo has previously voiced support for that bill and is a co-sponsor. When voting in committee on the bill Murphy vetoed, Sarlo said it was an example of what "we should be doing when we're talking about liquor license expansion, not just opening the doors, but very targeted."

"Blowing open the doors is not the right answer here. We should be focusing on specific targeted bills like this, getting the pocket licenses up and going. There are so many pocket licenses in the state," he said. "This is where I stand on liquor licenses and where I think we all should stand on liquor licenses."

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ liquor license reform: Murphy, Democrats cement a deal