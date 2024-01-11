Murphy vetoes bill to eliminate invasive plant species in New Jersey

A bill that would have created a task force to try and eliminate invasive plant species in New Jersey was vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The bill sought to ban the sale, distribution, propagation, import and export of invasive plants that are harmful to New Jersey’s ecosystem.

While Murphy said he considered the legislation laudable, he was “concerned that the bill does not consider the existing authority of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection,” according to the veto document.

The bill would have created of list of regulated invasive species published by the Department of Agriculture, which would create regulations to facilitate the safe sale and distribution of these species.

The bill would also re-establish the New Jersey Invasive Species Council, created in 2004. The Council's establishment was intended to identify and manage invasive plant species in the state and to update the New Jersey Strategic Management Plan for Invasive Species.

More: Lanternflies reach Jersey Shore beaches. Now's the time to slow their progress for 2024.

New Jersey is one of five states that has no regulations to ban or contain invasive plant species.

The state Office of Legislative Services estimated the implementation of the bill would cost about $670,00 in the first year and around $500,000 annually thereafter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bill to eliminate invasive plant species in New Jersey vetoed