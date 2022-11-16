Murray Hooper execution in Arizona: Hooper executed by lethal injection at 10:34 a.m.

Murray Hooper was executed by lethal injection at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday. He was the third man to be executed in Arizona in six months.

Hooper, 76, was convicted in Maricopa County Superior Court in 1982 for his role in the 1980 New Year's Eve murders of William Patrick Redmond, 46, and his 70-year-old mother-in-law Helen Genevieve Phelps.

Hooper always insisted he was framed, but he lost his appeals and the state clemency board refused to halt or delay his execution and rejected his request for time to collect DNA evidence.

1:15 p.m.: Hooper's attorneys: Arizona 'executed an innocent man'

"Today, the State of Arizona executed an innocent man after they repeatedly denied him access to forensic testing that likely would have exonerated him," according to a statement Wednesday from Murray Hooper's legal team.

"Mr. Hooper's case has been plagued with injustice since its inception, but he fought until the very end. Hooper is a beautiful soul whose memory will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew him," according to the statement.

— Jimmy Jenkins

12:15 p.m.: Brnovich: 'We must never forget the victims'

“The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will be held accountable,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We must never forget the victims or cease to pursue what justice demands.”

Murray Hooper's execution took place at 10:34 a.m. at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence. He was sentenced to death in 1983.

On Dec. 31, 1980, William Bracy, Hooper, and Edward McCall, a former Phoenix police officer, went to the home of Patrick Redmond in Phoenix. Redmond, his wife, Marilyn, and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, were preparing for a New Year’s Eve party when Bracy, Hooper, and McCall went inside the house and forced the Redmonds and Phelps into the master bedroom at gunpoint, according to Brnovich's statement.

"After taking jewelry and money, the intruders bound and gagged the victims. They shot each victim in the head and slashed Mr. Redmond’s throat," Brnovich stated. Redmond and Phelps died from their wounds, but Redmond's wife survived and later identified all three killers.

Hooper, Bracy, and McCall were convicted of the murders and sentenced to death. Bracy and McCall died in prison before their sentences could be carried out, according to the statement.

— Mike Cruz and Jimmy Jenkins

11:50 a.m.: Victim's family opposed clemency, thanked state agencies

"We opposed any clemency for Murray Hooper," children of victim William Redmond said in a letter released through the Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Hooper and William Bracy killed two people in Chicago in November 1980 before making their trip to Phoenix. "They terrorized Dad, Marilyn and Mrs. Phelps. They tied their hands behind their backs and stuffed socks in their mouths," according to the letter.

Marilyn said she remembered someone saying we don't need these people anymore. "They shot everyone in the head, shooting our Dad twice and then cutting his throat from ear to ear. Murray Hooper did that," the letter stated.

"It's just a shame that Hooper can't experience a death like that. He will get a nice easy one. Just like putting down a dog," according to the letter.

The family thanked the Department of Corrections, ADCRR Victim Services, The Clemency Board, the Attorney General's Office, and Maricopa County Attorney's Office for keeping them updated and included throughout the process.

— Mike Cruz and Jimmy Jenkins

11:15 a.m.: Witness: PICC line inserted sutured into place

Media witness Bob Christie said: “The team came in, assessed both his upper arms, to see if there were veins." They conversed to each other, and told Hooper they're going to put one in his upper leg and one in his right arm.

Christie said it was not technically a cut down, but an insertion of a PICC line into Hooper's artery. They put a sterile sheet on Hooper and used a sonogram to locate his femoral vein, inserted a PICC line, and sutured it into place. IV insertion has been an ongoing issue.

The execution team prepared the equipment, and a team member could not find anesthetic in kit.

He turned to Hooper and said, “I don't want you to hurt too much,” and Hooper chuckled at that. Femoral insertion took about 10 minutes, according to Christie. While the first IV insertion was not successful, the second one was.

Hooper was chuckling and interacted. "He made his last statement and turned and waved to us," according to Christie. Hooper laughed again, and he seemed to be a little concerned the process was taking a while.

It was quiet and not a word was said, according to Christie. Hooper looked around and said, “What's taking so long?”

Once the drugs stared flowing, his right hand fingers started to twitch, his mouth opened and that was his last movement.

— Jimmy Jenkins

11:10 a.m.: Hooper's last words: 'Don't be sad for me'

A media witness said Hooper's last words were, "It's all been said, let it be done. Don't be sad for me. Don't cry. I'll see you later, lets go."

— Jimmy Jenkins

11 a.m.: Witness: Hooper went back and forth between quiet resignation and his fate

Media witness Mark Curtis: "I have never witnessed an execution before. Hooper was brought into the room and he asked why all the guards were hiding their faces with balaclavas and sunglasses."

“He was in very good humor and chuckled throughout the process. It took the IV team a long time. They finally went into his femoral [vein] — at one point he looked into the glass and said can you believe this."

Hooper went back and forth between quiet resignation and his fate. Twelve minutes passed from the time Hooper received the drugs to the time he was pronounced dead.

A chaplain sat on a stool behind Hooper's head and was praying to herself. Hooper didn't seem to be in any pain, Curtis said.

— Jimmy Jenkins

10:55 a.m.: Hooper executed

The state of Arizona has executed Murray Hooper by lethal injection. The time of death was 10:34 a.m., according to Arizona Department of Corrections Deputy Director Frank Strada.

— Jimmy Jenkins

10:45 a.m.: News conference imminent

News media attending the execution of Murray Hooper at Florence prison were alerted that a news conference with update will begin in about 10 minutes.

— Jimmy Jenkins

10:40 a.m.: Press awaiting execution update

In the Florence prison's cold visitation room, about 15 members of the press are assembled and waiting on the media witnesses to return with an update from the execution.

— Jimmy Jenkins

10:35 a.m.: The Republic not selected again as media witness

Media witnesses for the execution of Murray Hooper are Mark Curtis, 12 News; Bob Christie, Associated Press; and Colton Krolak, KTAR. The witnesses are selected by the Arizona Department of Corrections.

The Arizona Republic is not among the media witnesses selected by DOC for the third time since Arizona resumed the death penalty this year.

Since resuming in May, the state has executed two men, Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. The Republic requested to be selected as a media witness for both executions and was denied both times.

DOC protocols allow for up to five media witnesses.

— Jimmy Jenkins

10:10 a.m.: Protesters walk to Arizona DOC

Kat Jutras, state advocacy director for Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona, said she was feeling angry about justice not being served during a gathering at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning.

“It's a terrible travesty that justice is not going to be served to someone who's maintaining their innocence for 40 years. That we have forensic evidence that is not going to be tested, that could identify people who were actually involved in this crime. It's an injustice to the victims,” Jutras said.

Protesters started walking to the Arizona Department of Corrections around 10 a.m. because they oversee the execution process and select the execution team, Jutras said.

One of the concerns protesters have is the trauma inflicted on the people who participate in the executions. Not everyone who is a part of that team may agree with death penalties, she said.

— Angela Cordoba Perez

10 a.m.: Protester wants 'new governor to exercise some clemency'

Outside the state prison in Florence, a small group protesting state executions gathered Wednesday morning. They are part of Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona, which has been present at most of the executions this year, holding the same signs which often read, “end state killings.”

A day after the governor's race in Arizona was called for Katie Hobbs, Rod McLeod, secretary of Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona, held one of these signs and remarked on what he hoped Hobbs could bring.

“I’d like to see a different makeup of the clemency board, and I certainly like to see the new governor exercise some clemency,” McLeod said.

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency writes recommendations to the governor for clemency. In Arizona, a governor cannot grant clemency without approval of the board. The board itself is made up by five individuals selected by the governor to serve five-year terms. Currently, there is one vacancy on the board.

McLeod also talked about how he was looking at the Maricopa County Attorney’s race.

“The biggest factor is the prosecutor’s willingness to seek it, that’s the most important factor on who get’s the death penalty,” he said.

Rachel Mitchell defeated Julie Gunnigle in the race for Maricopa County Attorney, keeping the position she has held since the death of Alister Adel. As of October, the County Attorney’s Office was seeking the death penalty in 44 cases, four of those filed by Mitchell.

— Miguel Torres

9:50 a.m.: Protesters raise awareness at Arizona Capitol

About 15 people gathered in front of the Arizona state Capitol on a chilly and sunny Wednesday morning to protest the execution of Murray Hooper.

With signs such as “Arizona kills an innocent man today!” and “This is a state sanctioned homicide,” they hope to raise awareness on executions in the state.

— Angela Cordoba Perez

9:20 a.m.: Phoenix rally to protest executions

A rally to protest Murray Hooper's execution was scheduled to begin soon at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, on the grounds of the State Capitol. Organizers are calling it the Stop State Killing protest.

The event is hosted by Mass Liberation Arizona and Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona.

— Angela Cordoba Perez

8:55 a.m.: SCOTUS denies requests for stay

The United States Supreme Court has denied Murray Hooper's requests for a stay. The execution will take place at 10 a.m.

— Jimmy Jenkins

8:30 a.m.: Phoenix rally to protest executions

A rally is set to begin in an hour at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, on the grounds of the State Capitol, to protest Hooper's execution. Organizers are calling it the "Stop State Killing" protest.

— Angela Cordoba Perez

8:15 a.m.: Quiet morning in Florence

Florence appeared quiet and cold Wednesday morning with no real notable increase in law enforcement presence other than at the intersection by the prison. As of 7:30 a.m., no supporters or protesters had assembled yet outside the prison.

But several groups are expected to attend and protest the execution, including a group of students from Brophy who are expected to gather to pray outside the prison.

Shortly after 8 a.m., temperatures were in the mid- to upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

— Jimmy Jenkins

7:30 a.m.: Hooper's Victims

Murray Hooper was convicted in the 1980 murders of William Patrick Redmond, 46, and his 70-year-old mother-in-law Helen Genevieve Phelps. The case dominated local headlines at the time as the story unfolded, it went from a planned robbery to an unexpected murder-for-hire plot.

Marilyn Ruth Redmond, 47 at the time and the wife of "Pat," was also shot in the back of the head at their home in Phoenix that evening and left for dead.

William Redmond and Helen Phelps: Who were the victims of Murray Hooper?

William Redmond, who went by "Pat" to those closest to him, was born in Huntington, West Virginia. At some point, he lived in Ohio, before moving to Phoenix in the 1950s, according to details provided in 1981 by his obituary and by his friend and business partner, Ron Lukezic.

Lukezic told The Arizona Republic at the time he'd been friends with William Redmond for 20 years and that they'd worked together in various printing businesses in Phoenix before opening one of their own, Graphic Dimensions, in 1975. He said William Redmond liked to boat, fish, drink beer and was "a big fan of ASU."

— Chelsea Curtis

7:15 a.m.: Hooper gives death row interview

Murray Hooper maintains he is a framed man, the target of a racist system and the blind ambition of those that put him on death row.

Now 76, Hooper railed against that system in a small visitation room at the Eyman prison complex in Florence.

“The state of Arizona is putting an innocent man to death!” He shouted through a glass partition.

Hooper says it was one of countless times during his life he was treated as a pawn in a political game so that others could attain more power.

“I know I’m through,” he said, “but I don’t want to leave without telling my side of the story.”

— Jimmy Jenkins

7 a.m.: Candlelight vigil

Organizers held a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol on Monday evening to commemorate people lost to violence and protest injustices in the legal system.

Pastor Steve Sears lead a prayer vigil to begin the evening. "Society is complicit in the killing of these folks," Sears said, speaking of Arizona's death penalty. "We're here to lift up Murray Hooper and pray for his life."

Percy Christian, a member of Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, said he was standing in solidarity with the wrongfully charged. "The execution of Murray Hooper isn't justice," Christian said. "This country doesn't know what justice is."

"State sponsored violence is a collective pain that has left a stain on Arizona," said J. Hunt Garcia, digital community organizer at Dream.org. "True justice heals and rebuilds the broken."

Nicholas Cote, a member of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, said, "The death penalty encourages us to think that some people should no longer be about to seek redemption."

— Jimmy Jenkins

